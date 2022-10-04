The PI Group and Averna Announce their Partnership

This alliance shall develop innovative automation solutions for high-quality product manufacturing.

MONTREAL, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Physik Instrumente (PI), an international group of companies focusing on high-precision motion and positioning solutions, and Averna, the leading global test & quality solutions provider, announced today that they have formed a new partnership. By combining the competencies of both companies advanced automation solutions can be delivered to meet the growing need for flexible, scalable, and high-throughput manufacturing and test equipment.

"We are very excited to begin this partnership," explains Niels Davidts, Vice President of Europe at Averna. "Having worked with PI products in the past, we understand the power of what they offer. They are unique in what they do, and we know how to make them work best for our clients. A closer partnership will open a lot of opportunities for both parties."

Scott Jordan, long-standing photonics expert and business developer at PI emphasizes: "Working with Averna has been very rewarding. We have always been impressed with the systems they design for test, quality, and precision assembly. Combined our knowledge with Averna's skills, we can now approach customer challenges in ways that have never been done before."

With significant overlap in several markets including industrial automation, automotive, consumer electronics, communications, and life sciences, PI and Averna offer each other extensive expertise in different areas of focus. Their goal is to expand each offering to their clients by integrating PI's unique precision positioning and micro-robotics systems into Averna's customized quality and assembly turnkey solutions. To date, they have delivered numerous joint projects, improving results for a variety of applications including camera & projector assembly, laser alignment, fiber alignment and optical wafer scanning.

With over 70+ years of combined experience, almost 2000 specialists and multiple offices located worldwide, PI and Averna are available to support their clients through multiple disciplines and time zones. More information is available through the PI and Averna websites.

About PI

Physik Instrumente (PI) with headquarters in Karlsruhe, Germany is the market and technology leader for high-precision positioning technology, and piezo applications in the market segments: Industrial Automation, Semiconductor Industry, Photonics, and Microscopy and Life Sciences. In close cooperation with international customers, PI's approximately 1,400 specialists have been continuously pushing the boundaries of what is technically possible for more than 50 years and developing both standardized and customized solutions. More than 400 granted and pending patents underline the company's claim to its leadership. PI operates on a global scale, with nine production sites in Europe, North America and Asia, and 16 sales and service subsidiaries. www.pi.ws

About Averna

As a global Test & Quality Solution integrator, Averna partners with product designers, developers, and OEMs to help them achieve higher product quality, accelerate time to market and protect their brands. Founded in 1999, Averna offers specialized expertise and innovative test, vision inspection, precision assembly and automated solutions that deliver substantial technical, financial and market benefits for clients in the aerospace, automotive, consumer, energy, life sciences, semiconductor, telecom and other industries. Averna has offices around the world, numerous industry certifications such as ISO 9001:2015, ITAR registration, and is partnered with National Instruments, PTC, Keysight Technologies and JOT Automation. www.averna.com © Copyright 2022 Averna. All rights reserved. Information subject to change without notice. Averna is a trademark of Averna Technologies Inc.

Contact:

Amy Share

514-443-1976

amy.share@averna.com

SOURCE Averna