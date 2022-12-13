The Philippines Used Tractor Market Revenue is expected to grow and reach to ~PHP 2,300 Mn by 2027F owing to Increased Demand for adoption of Modern Technology: Ken Research

With time, Used Tractor Market is going to get popular wherein many people will prefer purchasing Used Tractor better than buying new ones because of lower prices.

Tractor for operations like ploughing and pulling heavy implements. Moreover, using utility tractors can cut down the additional costs of purchasing varied machinery to perform tasks.

Present and Future Trend suggest that people do not prefer to buy expensive used tractors for everyday purposes.

GURUGRAM, India, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Leveraging technologies: Technologies such as Artificial Intelligence & Virtual Reality to enhance the digital experience for consumers by offering 360° interior & exterior view of the Tractor, estimating Tractor price online via uploaded images, analyzing consumer behavioral insights to show relevant ads according to interests & more.

Financial Support from Banks: World Bank's support to the Philippines includes long-running programs aiming to raise agricultural productivity and reduce poverty in rural communities. A current example of this is the Philippine Rural Development Project (PRDP) which aims to help increase rural incomes and enhance farm and fishery productivity.

Agricultural mechanization: In an agricultural country like the Philippines, agricultural mechanization is necessary to increase land, labor, and crop productivity. The mechanization of farm work offers many advantages including the timely performance of operations, efficiency in performing farm work reduction of labor hours and increase in land and labor productivity. Agriculture is still a major factor in the Philippine economy, although its relative share in the gross domestic product (GDP) has been declining for many years.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Philippines Used Tractor Market Outlook to 2027F - Driven by Modernization in Technology and Dominated by Low Engine Power Tractors" by Ken Research observed that Used Tractors market is an emergent vehicle market in Philippines at a rebounding stage from the economic crisis after pandemic. The rising government policies and demand for used tractor, online platforms for purchasing with government initiatives is expected to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period. The market is expected to grow at a 13.0% CAGR during 2021-2027F owing to the increase in demand for Farm Mechanization and lower price then new tractors.

Key Segments Covered in the report:-

Philippines Used Tractor Market

By Power

Less than 30 HP

31-60HP

60-100 HP

100 HP +

By Revenue

Agriculture

Construction

By Region

Luzon

Visayas

Mindanao

By Distribution Channel

Offline Channel

Online Channel

Financial Institution/Auction

To learn more about this report Download a Free Sample Report

By Usage

Less than 500 hours

501-1500 Hours

1501-3000 Hours

3001-5000 Hours

5000+ Hours

By Price

Less than 300,000 Pesos

3 00,01- 400,000 Pesos

500,00- 600,000 Pesos

700,00+ Pesos

Key Target Audience

OEMs

Multi-Brands

Online Used Tractor Portals

Used Tractor Financing Companies

Government Bodies

Investors & Venture Capital Firms

Importers/ Dealer or Seller/Company

Construction Companies

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2017-2021

2017-2021 Forecast Period: 2021-2027F

Companies Covered:-

John Deere(global)

New Holland (Global)

Yanmar Philippines Corporation

Kubota Philippines (KAMPI)

HMR Philippine

Adamco

Westen Power Machineries

Fill Holland

Land Bank

ORIX METRO Leasing and Finance

Pen bank

Agronomika finance

My Benta

Used

Tractorousell

Visit this Link Request for custom report

Key Topics Covered in the Report

How is Used Tractor Market Positioned in Philippines ?

? Country Overview of Philippines

Philippines Population Analysis

Road Transport Overview of Philippines

Philippines Agricultural Sector Overview

Trade Statistics of Philippines Agriculture

Ecosystem of Major Entities in Philippines Used Tractor Market

Used Tractor Market Overview and Genesis of Used Tractor Market in Philippines

Value Chain Analysis

Customer Journey in buying of Used Tractor

Role of Entities in Value Chain Analysis of Philippines Used Tractor Market

Sourcing of Used Tractors for Dealers in Philippines

Lead generation for Used Tractors in Philippines

Step- by-step Sales Process of Used Tractor in Philippines

Second hand tractor Loan amount disbursed via official/organized lending channels, 2017 – 2026F

Used Tractor Sales and Prices, 2017 - 2021

Used Tractor Revenue, 2017 - 2021

Market Sizing and Segmentation of Used Tractor Market in Philippines (By Power, By Purpose, By Region, By Sale/ Distribution Channel, By Usage and By Price)

(By Power, By Purpose, By Region, By Sale/ Distribution Channel, By Usage and By Price) Trends in Philippines Used Tractor Market, 2021

Used Tractor Market, 2021 Issues and Challenges in the Used Tractor Market

SWOT Analysis of Philippines Used Tractor Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis of Used Tractor Market

Customer Pain points in Philippines Used Tractor industry

Used Tractor industry Buying Criteria of the Customers

Selling Criteria Used by the Players

Growth Drivers of the Used Tractor Market

Market share of major Used Tractor Companies, FY 2021

Cost Sheet of Major Players

Philippines Used Tractor Market Future Outlook, 2021 – 2026F Philippines (By Power, By Purpose, By Region, By Sale/ Distribution Channel, By Usage and By Price)

(By Power, By Purpose, By Region, By Sale/ Distribution Channel, By Usage and By Price) Future Trends and the Way Forward – Philippines Used Tractor Market

For more insights on the market intelligence, refer to the link below:-

Philippines Used Tractor Market

Related Reports by Ken Research:-

Thailand Used Tractor Market Outlook to 2027F – Driven by Technological Advancements and Dominated by Low Engine Power Tractors

Thailand Used Tractor market has showcased subdued growth over the past few years supported by growth in agriculture production, surge in average farm size and demand increase for 35-50HP used tractors. The Thailand Used Tractor market is a moderately concentrated market with John Deere, New Holland, Yanmar, Siam Kubota, Iseki as the market leaders owing to the high market share on the basis of number of used tractors sold. Due to the increased use of online channels during the COVID, the prominence of offline channels as a method of distribution of used tractors decreased. A major part of the sales distribution occurs through financial institutions or auctions. In case of default, the financial institution repossesses the machinery and auction it, to recover the investment.

Indonesia Used Tractor Market Outlook to 2027 - Driven By Remote Monitoring Technologies, Farm Mechanization and Dominated by Low Engine Power Tractors

According to Ken Research estimates, the Indonesia Used Tractor Market – The Indonesia Used Tractor Market has grown at a CAGR of 0.7% over the last four years owing to small land holding size, poor access to credit & financial institutions and deteriorating resource base are obstructing the growth of Used Tractors. Demand for lower HP tractors is high due to the low disposable income of farmers and high labor costs. One of the features of low HP tractor is that it can be used in small farms and gardens. Such tractors also allow farmers to work during low visibility field conditions during rain, dust, and fog and maximize efficiency making farming more accurate and productive.

India Tractor Market Outlook to 2025- By Vehicle Category (Agriculture and Commercial), Registration by Region (North, East, West, South) and Registration by State

The continuous technological advancement, along with the strong support from Central and State Government for farm mechanization, the market for the Tractors in India has been on rise. Additionally, Tractors require low maintenance & have lower cost of ownership, contributing to the increased share of the Tractor market in India. With the ambition to match the international market in farm and agri-products there is an urgent need for farm mechanization. Additionally, the market is primarily driven by strict regulations, government incentives, and increasing environmental awareness. Currently, the Tractor market is dominated by agricultural tractors as compared to commercial tractors.

Follow Us –

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

Contact Us:-

Ken Research Private Limited

Ankur Gupta, Director Strategy and Growth

Ankur@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661352/Ken_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Ken Research