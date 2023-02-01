The Philippines Dental Services Market is expected to generate ~ $1.7 Bn in revenue terms owing to rising awareness among consumers and increasing dental tourism: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Philippines Dental Services Market is currently in a growing stage owing to rise in urban population, government initiatives, general awareness and upgradation in technology. Upcoming technologies such as Cloud-based software, Robotics and advancements in present technologies such as 3D Printing and Laser dentistry will fuel to the market growth.

Dental services market is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to the improvements in already existing services along with introduction of new improved technologies, including dental caps, dentures and drills.

In the coming future, the market is expected to be dominated by the Dental clinics; however, the hospitals are expected to contribute to the growth of overall market. Dental Clinics market size in terms of revenue is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.4%, 2021-2026F.

The rising Dental consciousness among the Filipinos, along with the growing purchasing power, is expected to contribute to the market growth over the forecast period.

Rise in Dental Tourism: Philippines is an attractive destination for dental tourists due to low prices for dental services. The market was affected during Covid 19 due to cross-border restrictions, however, post-Covid, dental tourism has returned to normal and has contributed to the market revenues.

Introduction of New Improved Technologies: The market for dental services is predicted to develop significantly throughout the forecast period as a result of improvements made to currently offered services as well as the introduction of new and enhanced technology, such as drills, dental caps, and dentures. The demand for proper training and education on digital dentistry solutions from professionals and students is rising, which will further boost the effectiveness of the nation's dental care sector. With the development and improvement in traditional technologies, doctors will be able to spend more time on responsibilities relevant to patient care and contribute to the continued expansion of the dental services industry in the Philippines.

Increasing Urban Population opting for Orthodontic treatments: Although most of the population of the Philippines currently lives in remote and rural areas, the country is witnessing major population migration from rural to urban areas. This shift is expected to continue to increase, contributing to the increased utilization of dental services in these regions. The Philippines is considered the selfie capital of the world and wearing braces is very common in the country, especially among teenagers, which is expected to drive the growth of the dental services market in the country.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Philippines Dental Services Market Outlook to 2026F – Driven by Rising Oral Health Awareness, Growing Economy and Dental Tourism in the Philippines" observed that the Dental Services market is an emergent healthcare market in the Philippines at a rebounding stage from the economic crisis after the pandemic. The rise in the prevalence of dental diseases and orthodontics treatments is expected to contribute to market growth over the forecast period. The Philippines Dental Services Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecasted period 2021-2026F, due to a rise in dental tourism, a rise in urban population and an upgradation in technology.

Key Segments Covered

Philippines Dental Services Market

By Types of Services

General Dentistry

Orthodontics

Oral Surgery

Periodontics

Endodontics

Cosmetic Dentistry

Prosthodontics

Dental Implants

Pediatric Dentistry and Others

By Revenue Division

Domestic

International Tourist

By End Users

Dental Clinics (Organized + Unorganized)

Hospitals (Public + Private)

By Dental Clinics

Unorganized Dental Clinics

Organized Dental Clinics

By Cities

Manila

Davao

Cebu

Iloilo

Others

Key Target Audience

Dental Service Providers

Dental Equipment Distributors

Dental Equipment Manufacturers

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

Healthcare Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Tourism Agencies

Market Research and Consulting Firms

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2018-2021

2018-2021 Base Year: 2021

2021 Forecast Period: 2022– 2026F

Companies Covered:-

Dental Services Providers

MetroDental

GAOC

Smile Makers Dental

Urban Smiles

NovoDental

Whitehouse Dental Clinic

Affinity Dental

Dental World Manila

Green Apple Dental

DentaGem

BrightSmile Avenue Dental

Elevate Dental

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Philippines Healthcare Overview

Philippines Dental Services Market Overview

Ecosystem of Philippines Dental Services Market

Business Cycle and Genesis of Philippines Dental Services Market

Market Sizing Analysis of Philippines Dental Services Market: Revenue, 2018-2021

Philippines Dental Services Market Segmentation (By Type of Services, By End Users, By Dental Clinics, By Revenue Division, By Cities), 2021

End User Analysis of Philippines Dental Services Market

Industry Analysis of Philippines Dental Services Market

SWOT Analysis of Philippines Dental Services Market

Key Growth Drivers in Dental Service Market in Philippines

Trends Driving Adoption Of Digital Innovation

Major Challenges and Bottlenecks in Philippines Dental Services Market

Dental Services Market Regulatory Framework in Philippines Dental Services Market

Dental Services Market Competition Framework for Philippines Dental Services Market

Market Share of Major Dental Services Providers in Philippines Dental Services Market

Dental Services Market Cost Sheet of Major treatments and Price List of major Players

Impact of Covid-19 on Philippines Dental Care Market

Future Outlook and Projections of the Industry, 2021-2026F

Market Opportunity and Analyst Recommendations

Philippines Dental Services Market

