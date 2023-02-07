The Personalized Nutrition Market to Reach USD 24 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 16% During 2022-2028 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the personalized nutrition market to grow at a CAGR of 16.61% during 2022-2028. Rising technology innovation and advancements, growth opportunities through collaborations and strategic partnerships, and personalization shaping the food & healthcare industry are significant factors driving the market. North America accounts for the largest share of the personalized nutrition market. The growth in the region is majorly driven by increasing awareness among consumers about health and fitness. Nutrino, one of the players offering personalized nutrition applications, provides nutrition-related data, analysis, and technology services. The app FoodPrint helps in discovering the connection between an individual and food for a better understanding of nutrition consumption. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, businesses have started to understand more about the requirements and needs of consumers. The pandemic will continue to act as a significant driver for the personalized nutrition market in the long run.

PERSONALIZED NUTRITION MARKET



Global Personalized Nutrition Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 24.08 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 9.58 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 16.61 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segments Product, Form, Application, End-User, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Leading Countries The US, Canada, Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, South Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Israel, Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia Key Vendors Amway, Herbalife Nutrition, Nutrigenomix, BASF SE, DSM, Atlas Biomed, DNAlysis, Persona, Bactolac Pharmaceutical, Balchem, Wellness Coaches, DayTwo, BiogeniQ, mindbodygreen, Helix & Gene, Metagenics, Baze, GX Sciences, Viome, Zipongo, Care/of, DNAfit, Vitagene, InstaFit, Segterra, Nutrino, Nourished, Rootine, and Supp Nutrition Market Dynamics A Rise in Aging Population

The Inclination of Consumers Toward Rising Health Awareness

Increasing Digital Healthcare

The Inclination of Consumers Toward Rising Health Awareness

The R&D initiatives in personalized nutrition involve collaborative innovation as personalized nutrition requires technologies such as data tracking and collection to obtain individual health data. With these technologies, an individual's health data could be obtained, and by comprehensive data accumulation, the individual health database and standards could be established. Therefore, many players are collaborating with material suppliers, scientific research institutions, medical institutions, and other stakeholders to build a personalized nutrition industry alliance and integrate R&D, production, and education. The collaboration could help in the proper utilization of resources and effectively carrying out R&D activities and development solutions focusing on the application in the end market.

Key Winning Imperatives in the Global Personalized Nutrition Market

Wellness is emerging as a priority for consumers, and innovations associated with personalized vitamins and DNA-based diets are transforming how they approach nutrition.

The growing popularity of at-home diagnostics kits drives personalized nutrition as consumers look to comprehend their bodies and heritage better.

Personalized nutrition is an emerging trend as consumers are willing to pay for customized nutrition.

Vendor Insights

The personalized nutrition market is highly competitive due to the presence of numerous players. Rapid technological improvements adversely impact market vendors as consumers expect continuous product upgrades. Presently, the market is dominated by vendors that have an international presence. Many international players are expected to expand their reach worldwide during the forecast period, especially in the fast-developing countries of the APAC region and Latin America, to enhance their market share.

Some prominent personalized nutrition market players with a dominant presence include BASF SE, Herbalife Nutrition, DSM, Nutrigenomix, and Amway. Most major vendors are adopting innovative technologies to retain their market position. Nutrigenomix launched a 70-gene test for personalized nutrition in 2020. The expanded panel adds to the biohacking toolkit, which assists dietitians in making DNA-based dietary recommendations customized to specific requirements and goals.

Key Company Profiles

Amway

Herbalife Nutrition

Nutrigenomix

BASF SE

DSM

Atlas Biomed

DNAlysis

Persona

Bactolac Pharmaceutical

Balchem

Wellness Coaches

DayTwo

BiogeniQ

mindbodygreen

Helix & Gene

Metagenics

Baze

GX Sciences

Viome

Zipongo

Care/of

DNAfit

Vitagene

InstaFit

Segterra

Nutrino

Nourished

Rootine

Supp Nutrition

Market Segmentation

Product

Dietary Supplements & Nutraceuticals

Functional Foods & Beverages

Sports Nutrigenomics

Digitized DNA

Form

Tablets

Capsules

Powders

Liquids

Others

Application

Standard Supplement

Diseased-Based

Sports Nutrition

End-User

Direct-to-consumers

Wellness & Fitness Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Institutions

Others

Geography

North America

The US



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



The UK



Italy



Spain



Norway



Sweden



Finland



Denmark



Belgium



Switzerland



Russia

APAC

China



Japan



South Korea



Australia



India



Malaysia



Singapore



Indonesia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa



Turkey



Saudi Arabia



The UAE



Israel

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Colombia

