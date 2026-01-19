The Perfect Ambassador: Boticário Appoints Kaká as the Global Face of Malbec

One of the world's greatest football players, Kaká, is chosen to project the men's fragrance brand internationally

SAO PAULO , Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- O Boticário, Brazil's most loved fragrance brand*, elevates the men's fragrance category by announcing Kaká as the new global ambassador for Malbec. In a year of great importance for world football, when the sport dominates cultural conversations, this partnership represents a strategic move that reinforces the brand's premium positioning and expands its international presence. By associating with Kaká—one of the greatest names in global sports—Malbec aligns itself with a trajectory of success that transcends the football pitch.

logo boticário Kaká Global Ambassador

On the international stage, Malbec is currently marketed across four continents, including Portugal, Colombia, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States. In these markets, the brand enjoys a strong presence, much like the player himself, whose career has been consolidated and recognized worldwide.

With a history marked by victories, awards, and titles that have established him as a legend of the sport, Malbec's new ambassador embodies the essence of the brand's man. His connection to a great national passion, his conduct, and his successful journey serve as inspiration for the contemporary man who seeks to build his own story with sensitivity, confidence, and authenticity.

"Malbec is a legendary brand and the leading fragrance in Brazilian perfumery*, with over 20 years of history built on the pillars of conquest, elegance, intensity, and legacy. For this new era of Malbec, we sought an ambassador who could perfectly represent this legacy of achievement within the football universe, connecting the brand to the cultural momentum of the sport," says Carolina Carrasco, Branding and Communication Director at O Boticário.

The partnership reinforces the brand's consistency as it moves closer to the sports universe and its consumer: a plural, contemporary man who is increasingly connected to personal care and inspired by real-life journeys of accomplishment and purpose.

"I have always seen Malbec as a fragrance that conveys personality and confidence. Being part of this new moment, in a campaign with international reach, feels like representing our country once again—this time in a different way," comments Kaká.

The global announcement of Malbec with Kaká is part of a robust communication plan that will unfold throughout 2026, further strengthening the brand's premium positioning. The partnership begins with an initial campaign featuring a major production, including a cinematic film, an event, and a strong presence on social media to launch the fragrance Malbec Black Legend.

About O Boticário

O Boticário is a Brazilian cosmetics company and the flagship brand of Grupo Boticário. Recognized as the most loved and preferred beauty brand among Brazilians*, it was founded in 1977 in Curitiba (Paraná) and today operates the largest Beauty and Well-being franchise network in Brazil**, with points of sale in 1,650 Brazilian cities and a presence in 15 countries. O Boticário offers a broad portfolio of fragrances, makeup, and personal care products, available through physical stores, direct sales, and e-commerce channels. Committed to people and the planet, the brand operates Brazil's largest reverse logistics program through in-store collection points, Boti Recicla, is part of the Diversa Beleza movement—promoting beauty free from stereotypes—and does not conduct animal testing.

