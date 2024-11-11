The Payments Group partners with HubPeople to bring cash payments to 100m daters

Hundreds of online dating apps and sites now accepting cash payments

FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Payments Group (TPG), a new global payments company, has announced a deal with online dating giant, HubPeople. HubPeople is an AI-based software platform that powers many of the world's top dating applications and websites, which have a combined 100m users worldwide. For the first time, anyone using a HubPeople powered dating brand will now be able to pay for their dating subscriptions in cash with TPG's award winning CashtoCode service. Cash deposits can be made at 550,000 physical POS locations worldwide, including newsagents, petrol stations and supermarkets.

HubPeople needed a global payment partner that could help it manage transactions across international borders and in multiple currencies. TPG will initially accept 17 currencies in cash payments. Users can also pay for their dating services/subscriptions with TPG's evoucher solution, a fast, secure service that closely resembles using an Amazon voucher or gift card.

The dating apps built on the HubPeople platform have a large and highly diverse global customer-base. Providing a new cash payment option was important to HubPeople because cash is still the most used and most widely accessible payment method worldwide. It needed a solution that would work reliably in emerging markets like LATAM and countries like Argentina where card adoption is still relatively low. The new cash option can be used by anyone with access to a smartphone or computer, as a secure, reliable payment solution for cash-first customers and the unbanked.

CashtoCode is also perfect for people who prefer to pay in cash, for privacy or security reasons. Dating subscriptions are often a payment that people want to make discretely.

"We hope that TPG and HubPeople are a perfect match," said Nick Orton at HubPeople. "Bringing cash payments to 100m customers is an exciting step for our platform, and we think that our brands will jump at the chance to market their services to a new dating demographic."

"The cash customer is one of the biggest demographics on the planet," said TPG founder and CEO, Jens Bader. "Unfortunately, they are often left behind by digital services, but that doesn't need to be the case. A CashtoCode integration is like instantly adding 550,000 new checkout options. There is a huge crossover between our USPs and the needs of the dating market. We are global, secure, discrete and reliable. It's everything you need from a dating app payment method."

About The Payments Group

The Payments Group is a German stock-listed holding company that operates four Fintech providers and a venture capital arm based in Frankfurt. Its subsidiaries include Funanga AG (Germany), TWBS Ltd (Malta), Calida Financial Ltd (Malta) and Surfer Rosa Ltd (Isle of Man). The Payments Group Holding (TPG) is a fast-growing, vertically integrated e-Money business. It provides proprietary closed and open loop (branded and white-labelled) prepaid payment services to hundreds of online merchants worldwide. Its highly distinct yet complimentary subsidiary companies combine to position TPG as the future market leader in embedded finance and prepaid solutions.

TPG employs more than 50 people worldwide. TPG customers can use more than 550,000 point of sale cash payment stations and a global online prepaid card network to process cash and cashless online payments.

About HubPeople

HubPeople is a leading technology provider specialising in "Dating as a Service" platforms, empowering brand owners to effortlessly launch, market, and grow profitable dating brands. With a robust, cloud-based infrastructure, HubPeople supports thousands of social networks worldwide, delivering seamless solutions that drive high conversion rates, an ever-growing user base, and retention levels unmatched by competitors.

Headquartered in the Isle of Man, with additional offices internationally, HubPeople provides end-to-end services - from technical development and marketing expertise to 24/7 customer support in English and Spanish.

The company's mission is to create vibrant, multi-dimensional communities for people who want to connect, learn, and feel empowered over a mutual interest. HubPeople is dedicated to creating engaging spaces that encourage meaningful connections, going beyond basic interactions with innovative, community-centred features tailored to niche interests.

HubPeople goes beyond the one-way exchange of user information by constantly innovating new community-based features to inspire engagement and connections that are relevant and meaningful to a particular niche or interest group.

