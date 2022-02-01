The Payment Revolution: Blockchain Changing the Game

NetworkNewsWire Editorial Coverage

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain technology is disrupting an endless number of industries, but none more than the world of finance, a moribund market that for decades seemed mostly unmovable as big banks were in complete control. Then along came the decentralized ledger of blockchain, which leveled the playing field and tore down the barriers insulating the oligopoly by offering the potential to transform all types of financial transactions from remittances to capital formation. For the first time ever, blockchain technology makes it possible for global financial systems to be interconnected, secure, and accessible, as well as fast, cost effective and efficient. This has opened new market opportunities being exploited by customized blockchain payment solutions provider GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) (Profile). Other companies are also focused on strengthening their unique positions in the burgeoning financial tech (fintech) market, including Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE: FIS), Block Inc. Class A (NYSE: SQ) and Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN).

Mordor Intelligence forecasts the transaction value of the global digital payments to reach $11.29 trillion by 2026 and grow at an 11.21% CAGR.

Since July 2021 , GreenBox has expanded its portfolio across the world, entering deals to acquire ChargeSavvy, Transact Europe Holdings OOD and Roark Holdings.

Preliminary results for FY 2021 showed GreenBox processed nearly $2 billion in transaction volume, a stunning 800% increase from $202 million in 2020.

GreenBox recently began offering Automated Clearing House (ACH) processing services; clients have already committed to $50+ million in monthly processing.

Click here to view the custom infographic of the GreenBox POS editorial.

Big Banks Biggest Threat

Derided by some not long ago as a misunderstood derivative of cryptocurrency, blockchain is now a mainstream technology that is upending the conventional finance world. The name blockchain is derived from individual pieces of data being recorded on immutable "blocks" that are linked together through a "chain," or publicly accessible network. The blocks can include any type of data, including transaction details about money being exchanged, and are uniquely identified with unchangeable code.

These qualities make blockchain technology a serious threat to big banks that have been slow to adapt because a decentralized ledger allows two parties to transact without a financial services middleman, which cuts them out of the picture. In a world that is becoming increasingly digital, there is a lot at stake now and in the future. Mordor Intelligence puts a transaction value of the global digital payments market at $5.44 trillion in 2020 and forecast it to climb 11.21% annually to reach $11.29 trillion by 2026. Blockchain technologies also can provide an affordable solution to the 1.7 billion unbanked people in the world that contribute to the roughly $500 billion transferred internationally each year through personal remittances.

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX) is an emerging fintech company offering proprietary blockchain ledger and smart contract token technologies to create seamless payment processing solutions using digital encryption keys to verify, secure and record details of each transaction conducted within its private system. The company's applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products and fraud detection, improving the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients. GreenBox has executed on a steady stream of milestones since forming in June 2017, including several acquisitions, a NASDAQ listing, key partnerships, product launches (including spinning-off a smart contract stablecoin, Coyni), a stock repurchase plan, impressive transaction and revenue growth, and a $100 million financing to keep fueling expansion.

The company is on its third generation of its eponymous product, effectively optimizing and vertically integrating earlier generations to create a robust ecosystem free of any barriers to scale, replacing individual products with their end-to-end solution. As such, GreenBox is the only payment card industry (PCI) level 1-compliant blockchain payment solution. PCI defines level 1 as a merchant that processes more than 6 million transactions annually. This is particularly important with the understanding that GreenBox earns revenue from each transaction (usually 2%–3%), so having leading merchants as clients drives the top and bottom lines.

Accretive Acquisitions

Since July, GreenBox has been aggressive in its M&A growth as a part of its overarching strategy. First up was the acquisition of ChargeSavvy, a fintech specialized in retail payment processing and point-of-sale (POS) systems. ChargeSavvy was a synergistic bolt-on that brought GreenBox a comprehensive POS system complete with biometric technology and fraud detection that dovetailed perfectly with its blockchain ledger and stablecoin technology, with the added perk of a large merchant client portfolio assembled over ChargeSavvy's nine years in business.

Only days after closing the ChargeSavvy deal, GreenBox announced a memorandum of understanding to acquire Transact Europe Holdings OOD, the single entity shareholder of Transact Europe EAD (TEU). TEU is a European Union-regulated electronic money institution headquartered in Sofia, Bulgaria, one of the fastest-growing markets in the fintech industry. A principal level member of Visa, TEU is a worldwide member of MasterCard, a principal member of China UnionPay and part of the SEPA Direct program, a pan-European Direct Debit system that allows merchants to collect Euro-denominated payments from accounts in the 34 SEPA countries.

Just this month, GreenBox inked another deal, agreeing to acquire Roark Holdings Ltd, a United Kingdom-based licensed payment institution that allows the licensor to process debit and credit card and local payments within the UK. The acquisition brings additional infrastructure and cutting-edge software under the GreenBox umbrella that are instrumental in the long-term growth vision. GreenBox anticipates to soon be onboarding and processing merchant businesses throughout the country.

Ballooning Volumes

While the finalization of the acquisition of TEU (which is pending regulatory approval from the Bulgarian National Bank) and Roark Holdings are hammered out, the acquisition of ChargeSavvy is already paying dividends for GreenBox. In August, GreenBox hit an important milestone by processing more than $1 billion in transaction volume for the year, representing a nearly five-fold increase in total processing volume for all of 2020. This month, GreenBox released preliminary unaudited results for the full year, which showed $1.95 billion in transaction volume, a stunning 800%+ increase from $202 million in 2020.

The surge in processing volume directly translates to revenue for GreenBox. For the year, the company reported revenue of $26 million, up an eyepopping 200%+ from $8.5 million in 2020. In the words of the company, the focused efforts undergirded the remarkable growth while also positioning "the company for further expansion across a myriad of verticals in 2022."

Looking exclusively at ChargeSavvy, the POS company reportedly recorded its best quarter ever during the fourth quarter of 2021. The retail division saw an average increase of 166% compared to the same period of 2020 with increased efficiencies now completely integrated in the GreenBox ecosystem.

Add ACH Into the Mix

The aforementioned "myriad of verticals" includes GreenBox launching a new payment vertical this month, offering bulk Automated Clearing House (ACH) processing abilities to merchants. Utilizing its blockchain technology and smart contract technology, GBOX will be able to transfer funds electronically for ACH debit and ACH credit transactions.

The ACH Network is a massive addressable market for GreenBox. Nacha reported that the network in 2020 processed 26.8 billion payments, marking the sixth consecutive year of adding 1+ billion in new payments. ACH payments involve a wide swath of money transfers, including bills, paychecks, dividends, person-to-person, charities, and much, much more to the tune of $61.9 trillion in processed payments in 2020.

Since initiating its new program, GreenBox clients committed to more than $50 million in monthly ACH processing, with the number steadily rising. Typical transactions average about $150, which nets margins in the range of $0.20–$0.30 per transaction for GreenBox, or approximately $66,667–$100,000 per month based on $50 million. There is additional upside insomuch that GreenBox can also serve clients in higher risk categories, which boosts margins by 20 to 30 basis points per transaction.

Only the Beginning

The new digital financial revolution is exploding as consumers and businesses the world over change how transactions are done. As with many other industries, the COVID-19 pandemic simply accelerated existing trends as people shopped, entertained, ate and worked from home. Younger generations were already growing up with new financial modalities, and the lockdowns and contagion fears prodded older generations to become more quickly familiarized with digital payments, which has directly benefited companies covering a broad spectrum of fintech market segments.

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) is a global leader in payments and financial technology and a member of Fortune World's Most Admired Companies. The company offers its customers a multitude of services and products, including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover(R) cloud-based point-of-sale solution. This month the company said that more than 1,000 users representing businesses of all sizes across a range of industries are using its PolCard(R) Go, a first-to-market application in Poland for contactless payments via mobile phones.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE: FIS) is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets that recently has been adding to its already formidable list of clients, as regional and community banks embrace the digital revolution. FIS' HORIZON is a flexible and modern banking platform that uses a multi-tiered architecture, which allows for a consistent, powerful user experience across most devices and browsers. According to FIS' most recent PACE Pulse survey, "digital banking" is more appealing to new regional or community bank customers than others—26% of respondents started a new relationship with a regional bank or community bank for digital banking services.

Block Inc. Class A (NYSE: SQ), which was known as Square until December before partitioning off that name for its seller services, is diverse in the digital payments sphere with its Square business, along with Cash App, TIDAL, and TBD54566975. In August, Block disclosed an agreement for which it will acquire Australian-listed Afterpay Ltd. In an all-stock deal valuing the "Buy Now, Pay Later" (BNPL) pioneer at $29 billion. Afterpay will join Cash App, bringing the highly popular BNPL payment model to Block consumers worldwide.

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) delivered a record third quarter despite facing incremental challenges from COVID-19. Not only did the payment technology company renew key partnerships with the likes of CIBC and CITI, bring on Mercedes-Benz stadium as a new client, complete the acquisition of B2B company MineralTree and expand its relationship with PayPal (including support of cryptocurrencies), amongst other things, GPN increased its GAAP revenues to $2.20 billion, compared to $1.92 billion in the third quarter of 2020, and diluted earnings per share to $1.01 compared to $0.74 a year earlier.

The financial world is going digital; it's just a matter of time, although the transition is still in its infancy. After all, it was only three years ago that the Federal Reserve found that ACH transfers were outstripping physical check payments for the first time. Safe to say, the digital payments space still has exponential upside.

For more information about GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX), please visit GreenBox POS (NASDAQ: GBOX).

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire ("NNW") is a financial news and content distribution company, one of 50+ brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork ("IBN"), that provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via NetworkWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets; (3) enhanced press release solutions to ensure maximum impact; (4) social media distribution via IBN millions of social media followers; and (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience comprising investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from NetworkNewsWire, text "STOCKS" to 77948 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit: https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork

DISCLAIMER: NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is the source of the Article and content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. FN Media Group (FNM) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated with NNW or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by NNW are solely those of NNW and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable NNW and FNM for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. NNW and FNM and their respective affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.

The Article and content related to the profiled company represent the personal and subjective views of the Author, and are subject to change at any time without notice. The information provided in the Article and the content has been obtained from sources which the Author believes to be reliable. However, the Author has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of the Author, NNW, FNM, or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. This Article and content are not, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action; readers are strongly urged to speak with their own investment advisor and review all of the profiled issuer's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions and should understand the risks associated with an investment in the profiled issuer's securities, including, but not limited to, the complete loss of your investment.

NNW & FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and NNW and FNM undertake no obligation to update such statements.

Corporate Communications Contact:

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com

Media Contact:

FN Media Group, LLC

NNW@FinancialNewsMedia.com

+1-(954)345-0611

SOURCE NetworkNewsWire