The patient engagement solutions market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 19.44%, during the period 2023-2035, claims Roots Analysis

The increasing adoption of patient engagement solutions is driven by their ability to facilitate active participation of patients in their own healthcare journey. Further, owing to better communication, shared decision-making, and personalized care, the patient engagement solutions market is anticipated to witness a healthy growth in the forecast period.

Key Market Insights

Around 420 companies claim to offer patient engagement solutions, globally

Majority (43%) of such players are small firms, followed by mid-sized (39%), large (14%), and very large companies (4%). Further, over 75% of these solution providers are based in North America, with the remaining headquartered across Asia and Europe.

More than 95% providers offer patient engagement solutions for home health management

Majority (85%) of the service providers offer software-based patient engagement solutions. It is interesting to note that close to 90% of the companies provide more than five types of solutions, catering to the needs of different types of end users. In addition, over 70% of the solutions offer customization features.

Around USD 5.7 billion has been invested by both private and public investors, since 2018

Specifically, in 2021, industry players raised close to USD 1.7 billion. Around 55% of the organizations engaged in this domain primarily raised funding through venture capital rounds. Further, more than 80% of the total funding amount was received by players headquartered in the US.

More than 300,000 patient reviews were taken into consideration for fine-grained sentiment analysis

A comprehensive fine-grained sentiment analysis of patients' experiences with different patient engagement solutions provides valuable insights on the key pain points reported by patients, features they find the most beneficial and suggestions for improvement.

North America and Europe are anticipated to capture around 65% share of the market by 2035

The market in Asia is likely to grow at a healthy CAGR (20.85%) in the long term. In terms of deployment option, majority (57%) of the revenues are likely to be generated by cloud-based solutions, in 2035. Further, based on end-user, healthcare providers currently hold the largest share (41%) of the market.

Key Questions Answered

What is the importance of patient engagement solutions in the healthcare sector?

What is the likely market size of the patient engagement solutions market?

Which region is likely to hold the largest share in the patient engagement solutions market?

What is the growth rate of the patient engagement solutions market?

What is the trend of capital investments in the patient engagement solutions market?

Which application area currently holds the largest share in the patient engagement solutions market?

The financial opportunity within the patient engagement solutions market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Deployment Option

Cloud-based Solutions



On-Premises Solutions



Web-based Solutions

Type of Solution Offered

Appointment Management Solutions



Electronic Health Record Integration Solutions



Patient Education Solutions



Remote Patient Monitoring Solutions



Other Solutions

Application Area

Financial Health Management



Fitness and Wellbeing



Home Health Management



Research and Development



Social Health Management

End-user

Healthcare Providers



Individuals



Payers



Other End-Users

Key Geographical Regions

North America



Europe



Asia



Middle East and North Africa

and

Rest of the World

The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom, patient engagement solutions are likely to witness enhanced adoption due to their secure communication, remote patient monitoring options and other advanced features. It includes detailed transcripts of the discussions held with the following industry experts:

Debra Zalvan (Chief Executive Officer, UbiCare)

(Chief Executive Officer, UbiCare) Bob Abrahamson (Chief Marketing Officer, pCare)

(Chief Marketing Officer, pCare) Sarah Larsen (Growth Officer, Mytonomy)

(Growth Officer, Mytonomy) Adam Bergquist (Executive Vice President, Client Experience, C3LX)

(Executive Vice President, Client Experience, C3LX) Raven Cobb (Vice President, Marketing and Growth, Clearstep)

(Vice President, Marketing and Growth, Clearstep) Anthony Gonsalves (Vice President, SolvEdge)

(Vice President, SolvEdge) Opifia Dian (Business Development Manager, Physitrack)

Alaina Victoria (Clinical Content Manager, OneStep)

The research also includes detailed profiles of key players (listed below), featuring a brief overview of the company, details related to recent developments and an informed future outlook.

athenahealth

Coviu

GetWellNetwork

Health Catalyst

MediBuddy

Mocero Health

Orion Health

Physitrack

SolvEdge

Veradigm

Well-Beat

Wolters Kluwer

