The passenger Vehicle Segment is expected to constitute a share of 72.0% in the Automotive AI Chipset Market in 2024 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The convergence of rising autonomous vehicle development and the growing trend toward connected cars fuel a significant demand for automotive AI chipsets. This report, A Comprehensive Analysis of the Automotive AI Chipset Ecosystem, 2034, presents a comprehensive view of this dynamic market, highlighting lucrative opportunities for industry stakeholders.

NEWARK, Del., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global automotive AI chipset market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 3.5 billion in 2024, driven by human-machine interface enhancement. The trend is expected to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 22.1% between 2024 and 2034 and reaching a total valuation of approximately US$ 25.9 billion by 2034.

Request Exclusive Sample Report: Automotive AI Chipset Market Strategic Insights: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-18604

Two major factors contributing to the market's growth are long-term evolution and 5G connectivity. The rollout and widespread adoption of high-speed LTE and 5G connectivity can significantly impact the capabilities of AI applications in vehicles. Faster and more reliable data transmission enables real-time communication, enhancing the effectiveness of AI algorithms.

The availability of open-source AI platforms and development tools facilitates innovation and collaboration within the automotive industry. Developers and manufacturers can leverage these tools to accelerate the integration of AI chipsets into vehicles.

AI chipsets enable predictive maintenance systems that anticipate and address vehicle maintenance issues before they become critical, reducing downtime, extending vehicle components' lifespan, and enhancing overall reliability.

Sensor fusion, combining data from various sensors like cameras, radar, and LiDAR, is crucial for comprehensive perception in autonomous vehicles. AI chipsets can enhance sensor fusion capabilities, enabling more accurate and reliable environmental understanding.

The integration of augmented reality in head-up displays is becoming more prevalent for providing drivers with real-time information without distraction. AI chipsets contribute to the processing power needed for AR applications, enhancing safety and user experience.

Blockchain technology is being explored to enhance data security and integrity in the automotive industry. AI chipsets can play a role in supporting blockchain implementations for secure and transparent data management.

"Driver monitoring systems, powered by AI chipsets, can monitor driver behavior, alertness, and attention. The technology is crucial for enhancing safety by preventing accidents caused by driver fatigue or distraction," says Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global automotive AI chipset market was valued at US$ 2 .9 billion by 2023-end.

.9 billion by 2023-end. From 2019 to 2023, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 18.4%.

The market in Australia is expected to expand at a CAGR of 26.6% through 2034.

is expected to expand at a CAGR of 26.6% through 2034. By vehicle type, the passenger type segment to account for a share of 72.0% in 2024.

From 2024 to 2034, automotive AI chipset market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 22.1%.

By 2034, the market value of automotive AI chipset is expected to reach US$ 25.9 billion .

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the automotive AI chipset market are Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Xilinx Inc., Graphcore Ltd, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Micron Technology Inc., Samsung Semiconductor (Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd), Qualcomm, NVIDIA, NXP Semiconductors, and Mobileye, among others.

Top of Form

Recent Developments

In 2022, Mobileye unveiled the EyeQ® Ultra™, marking the cutting-edge and highest-performing system on chip of the company, specifically designed for autonomous driving. The EyeQ Ultra stands out with a remarkable 176 TOPS, and is an efficient chip for autonomous vehicles.

In 2021, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and General Motors reaffirmed their ongoing collaboration to enhance forthcoming vehicles' experiences. Leveraging their extensive partnership that spans various cellular technology generations, the two companies will employ their expertise to incorporate highly advanced technologies essential for the next generation of vehicles.

Purchase this report now to get key companies with their Revenue Forecast, Volume Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Trends, and Pricing Analysis.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global automotive AI chipset market, providing historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

To understand opportunities in the automotive AI chipset market, the market is segmented based on product (GPU, ASIC, FGPA, CPU), application (advanced driver assistance systems, voice and gesture recognition, infotainment system, predictive maintenance, autonomous driving, and others), processing type (computer vision, machine learning, natural language processing), and vehicle type (passenger vehicle, and commercial vehicle), across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)).

The technology team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With over 100+ reports and 1 Billion+ data points, the team has lucidly analyzed the market in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team briefly analyzes key trends, including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Unveiling the Dynamics of the Automotive AI Chipset Market: Access Our Comprehensive Research Methodology

About the Author:

Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip is committed to shaping the market research industry with credible solutions and constantly makes a buzz in the media with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management across verticals in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas reflects his growth-oriented approach to clients.

He is a strong believer and proponent of innovation-based solutions, emphasizing customized solutions to meet one client's requirements at a time. His foresightedness and visionary approach recently recognized him as the 'Global Icon in Business Consulting' at the ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2022.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in the Technology Domain:

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis helps businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.

Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/3531122/FMI_Logo.jpg