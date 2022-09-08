Innovations triggered by the pandemic are pushing industries to adopt long-lasting antimicrobial technology, says Frost & Sullivan

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The outbreak of COVID-19 unlocked the demand for antimicrobial technologies across sectors, finds Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Growth Opportunities for Global Antimicrobial Technologies Enabled by COVID-19. The pandemic triggered innovations in antimicrobial technologies and encouraged healthcare, automotive, building and construction sectors to adopt long-lasting antimicrobial technology. Further, the need for antimicrobial technology as a macro form of COVID-19 prevention and to reduce the risk of rapid spreading will raise the global government interest in antimicrobial surface, biofilm, and coating adoption in building, construction, and food packaging by 2025.

Antimicrobial Technologies

"Interest in developing and using antimicrobial nanomaterials is on the rise in advanced nations, particularly for building and construction applications," said Hamizah Shamsudeen, Chemicals, Materials & Nutrition Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Additionally, these implementations offer a high total surface area that enables the development of highly effective antimicrobial surface technologies."

Shamsudeen added: "With biotechnological processes producing novel molecules, metal-based antimicrobials can profile efficient solutions to infection care and health. However, they require proper handling for long-term use in human and agricultural health, with bioremediation as a recovery option."

Market participants can reap the benefits of expanding the antimicrobial technologies market by:

Collaborating with industrial stakeholders in technology development to understand the risk of toxicity of graphene oxide (GO) composites, as this will enhance the technology's commercialization potential.

in technology development to understand the risk of toxicity of graphene oxide (GO) composites, as this will enhance the technology's commercialization potential. Pivoting the adoption of nanomaterials for imparting multi-functional benefits in packaging and FMCG industries.

for imparting multi-functional benefits in packaging and FMCG industries. Focusing on the solvent-free extrusion process through industrial partnerships to drive the adoption of metal and metal-oxide ions as antimicrobial agents, providing a sustainable alternative for antimicrobial technology.

through industrial partnerships to drive the adoption of metal and metal-oxide ions as antimicrobial agents, providing a sustainable alternative for antimicrobial technology. Leveraging digital technologies, such as digital twins and electronic health and medical records, to improve antimicrobial features.

Growth Opportunities for Global Antimicrobial Technologies Enabled by COVID-19

DA4D

