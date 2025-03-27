THE ORIGINAL BLACK GARLIC EXPANDS ACROSS THE UK, NOW AVAILABLE IN MARKS & SPENCER FOOD HALLS NATIONWIDE

LONDON, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The creator of black garlic, The Original Black Garlic, is proud to announce its expansion into Marks & Spencer Food Halls across the country. This milestone partnership makes the award-winning black garlic more accessible than ever to home cooks and food enthusiasts looking to elevate their dishes.

This expansion comes at a time when home cooking is on the rise, driven by the surge in social media food trends and a growing appetite for restaurant-quality flavours at home. As more consumers seek unique, high-impact ingredients, black garlic offers an effortless way to add deep, umami-rich flavour to everyday meals.

"We're delighted to join the selected range of artisanal and premium products at Marks & Spencer," said Katy Heath, founder of The Original Black Garlic. "Black garlic isn't just for foodies, it's a versatile kitchen staple that belongs next to the salt and pepper. Whether stirred into sauces, added to dressings, or blended into dips, its sweet, umami-rich flavour enhances any dish with minimal effort. M&S customers appreciate distinctive ingredients, and black garlic can totally transform everyday dishes, making this the perfect place for our products. It's a small addition for extraordinary impact".

Through a slow-aging process using only heat and humidity, black garlic adds deep umami richness, with notes of fig, dates, molasses, caramel, roasted garlic and much more to everyday cooking. Black garlic effortlessly enhances any dish, saving you time in the kitchen while delivering that next-day depth of flavour, without the wait.

M&S shoppers can now find The Original Black Garlic in the ingredients section next to the herbs & spices, perfect for those looking to add a flavour boost to everything from gravies and roasted vegetables to dips and butters. For inspiration, explore our comprehensive collection of black garlic recipes and discover easy and innovative ways to level up your cooking.

Beyond its rich flavour, black garlic is packed with powerful antioxidants and potential health benefits, including:

✔️ High in antioxidants

✔️ May improve heart health

✔️ Could help lower blood pressure

NO additives, just PURE nutrition and suitable for vegans and vegetarians.

Celebrate with a Chance to Win £100 in M&S Vouchers

To mark this exciting new partnership, The Original Black Garlic is giving Instagram followers the opportunity to win £100 in M&S vouchers. To enter, please follow @theoriginalblackgarlic and keep an eye out for the announcement.

The Original Black Garlic's expansion into M&S builds upon its existing partnerships with Sainsbury's, Amazon, the Ottolenghi Group, and Cotswold Fayre.

About The Original Black Garlic

Founded in 2008, The Original Black Garlic is the UK's leading producer of naturally aged black garlic. Crafted using only heat and humidity, with no additives or preservatives, it delivers a uniquely sweet, umami-packed flavour perfect for both home cooks and professional chefs.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2651754/Black_Garlic_Marks_and_Spencer.jpg