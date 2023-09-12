The opportunity within the Fill Finish Manufacturing of Biologics Market to grow at ~10% CAGR till 2035, according to a market research report by Roots Analysis

12 Sep, 2023, 17:29 BST
The requirement for extensive capital investment and complex infrastructure for in-house filling of biologics has prompted biopharmaceutical companies to leverage the expertise of service providers for fill / finish of biologics
LONDON, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of "Fill Finish Manufacturing Market for Biologics, 2022-2035" report to its list of offerings.
The biopharmaceutical industry has witnessed substantial number of partnerships and collaborations between drug developers and fill/finish contract manufacturing organizations over the last few years. The COVID 19 pandemic also led to an increase in the demand for fill finish of vaccines, leading to a rise in the number of service agreements. For fulfilling the demand for its COVID vaccine in Europe, Pfizer and BioNTech collaborated with Delpharm, Thermo Fisher Scientific and more companies for fill&finish operations. Similarly, Moderna entered into service agreements with Catalent, ROVI, Thermo Fisher, Recipharm, Samsung Biologics and other companies to fulfill the fill&finish demand for its COVID vaccine. We believe that service providers are likely to continue undertaking similar initiatives in the short-term to consolidate their presence in this field, distinguish themselves from the competition and cater to the diversified needs of their clientele.
Key Market Insights
- Over 175 players worldwide claim to have the necessary capabilities to offer fill / finish services for a variety of biological interventions
- The market is highly fragmented, featuring the presence of both new entrants and well-established players, offering fill / finish services for different types of packaging containers at various scales of operation
- To cater to the evolving needs of clients / sponsors across the world, companies have established presence in multiple regions around the globe; Europe is the hub for fill / finish facilities
- In pursuit of building a competitive edge, stakeholders are actively upgrading their existing capabilities and enhancing their respective service offerings to comply with the evolving industry benchmarks
- Over the past few years, the field has witnessed a notable increase in expansion and partnership activity for biologics fill / finish capabilities
- Majority of the fill / finish capacity is installed in facilities established by large players; more than 40% of the available capacity is installed in facilities located in Europe
- By 2035, over 50% of the demand for fill / finish services is likely to be generated from filling of vials; a sizeable proportion of the current demand is being generated from commercialized drug products
- In order to meet the anticipated demand growth in the foreseen future, we expect stakeholders to continue to expand their facilities to further strengthen the supply-side
- The overall opportunity in biologics fill / finish services market is likely to grow at a CAGR of ~10%; it is expected to be well distributed across different scales of operation, types of biologics and packaging containers
- In the long-term, the majority share of revenues is likely to be driven by players offering fill/finish services for products intended for treating oncological and infectious diseases
The financial opportunity within the biologics fill / finish services market has been analyzed across the following segments:
- Type of Packaging Container
- Ampoules
- Cartridges
- Syringes
- Vials
- Type of Biologic
- Antibodies
- Cell Therapies
- Gene Therapies
- Oligonucleotides
- Proteins / Peptides
- Vaccines
- Others
- Therapeutic Area
- Oncological Disorders
- Autoimmune Disorders
- Infectious Diseases
- Cardiovascular Disorders
- Other Disorders
- Scale of Operation
- Preclinical / Clinical
- Commercial
- Company Size
- Large
- Mid-sized
- Small
- Key Geographical Regions
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and North Africa
- Latin America
The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom, a significant increase in the demand for cell and gene therapies is driving the growth of the biologics fill / finish market. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:
- Gregor Kawaletz (Chief Commercial Officer, IDT Biologika)
- Matt Delaney (Vice President Business Development & Marketing, Cytovance Biologics)
- Purushottam Singnurkar (Research Director and Head of Formulation Development, Syngene International)
- Ales Sima (Business Development Manager, Oncomed Manufacturing)
- Amit Chandra (Technology Watch Manager, Yposkesi)
- Jos Vergeest (International Business Developer, HALIX)
The research also includes detailed profiles of key players (listed below) engaged in offering biologics fill / finish services; each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), details on biologics fill / finish services, location of facilities recent developments and an informed future outlook.
- AbbVie Contract Manufacturing
- Asymchem
- BioReliance
- Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence
- Catalent Biologics
- Charles River Laboratories
- Fareva
- Fresenius Kabi
- Glaxo SmithKline
- Hetero Drugs
- Intas Pharmaceuticals
- Lonza
- Patheon
- Pierre Fabre
- Recipharm
- Samsun Biologics
- Syngene
- Takara Bio
- Wacker Biotech
- WuXi AppTec
- WuXi Biologics
Key Questions Answered
- What is fill / finish?
- Who are the key players offering biologics fill / finish services?
- Where are biologics fill / finish facilities located?
- What is the market share of ampoules, cartridges, vials, and syringes in fill / finish?
- What types of expansion initiatives are being undertaken by players in this domain?
- What is the current demand for biologics fill / finish services?
- What is the current and future market size for biologics fill / finish services?
Table of Contents
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Introduction
4. Biologics Fill / Finish Service Providers: Market Landscape
5. Company Competitiveness Analysis
6. Biologics Fill / Finish Service Providers in North America
7. Biologics Fill / Finish Service Providers in Europe
8. Biologics Fill / Finish Service Providers in Asia-Pacific
9. Recent Partnerships
10. Recent Expansions
11. Capacity Analysis
12. Demand Analysis
13. Key Performance Indicators for Biologic Manufacturing and Fill / Finish
14. Regional Capability Assessment
15. Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis
16. Future Growth Opportunities
17. Case Study: Robotic Systems in Fill / Finish Operations
18. Case Study: Ready-To-Use Packaging Components for Aseptic Fill / Finish
19. Concluding Remarks
20. Executive Insights
21. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data
22. Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations
