The opportunity within the Exosome Therapy Market to grow at 41% CAGR till 2040, according to a market research report by Roots Analysis

Owing to their potential in effective intracellular shuttling, therapeutic molecular delivery and treatment of multiple disorders, exosomes have garnered significant attention of researchers and industry stakeholders in the past few years

In recent years, therapies utilizing extracellular vesicles have garnered significant attention among the industry stakeholders for the treatment of diverse indications, primarily owing to the various benefits offered by them, including target specificity, enhanced tissue regeneration, and reduced inflammation and chronic pain. Over time, various research studies have demonstrated the potential of exosomes (membrane bound extracellular vesicles) in disease diagnosis, drug delivery and therapeutic applications. Currently, both industry and non-industry players are attempting to develop exosome therapy for disease management, some of which are already in clinical trials. Moreover, post the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a steady increase in the investigational new drug (IND) applications filed for exosome therapy. In a recent review of more than 200 studies evaluating mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) derived exosomes for preclinical use, the exosomes demonstrated benefits in more than 70% of studies.

Close to 60 players, worldwide, have taken initiatives to develop exosome therapy; the market is characterized by the presence of start-ups and small companies

The current pipeline features more than 120 exosome therapeutics that are being evaluated across different phases of development; most of these are designed for intravenous administration

3,000+ patients have been recruited / enrolled in clinical trials evaluating exosome related therapies and biomarkers across different geographies

More than 530 grants have been awarded for the ongoing R&D efforts for exosome therapeutics; University of California has been awarded the maximum grant amount of USD 21 million

has been awarded the maximum grant amount of A variety of investors, having realized the benefits and future opportunities in this field, have invested more than USD 570 million across more than 30 instances, since 2017

across more than 30 instances, since 2017 The rising interest of stakeholders in exosome therapy is also reflected by the increasing number of partnerships established by various industry and non-industry players

Stakeholders have participated in various global events to discuss the research outcomes, and affiliated challenges as well as opportunities existing in this domain

At present, more than 30 start-ups are driving innovation in this domain; a variety of R&D initiatives have been undertaken by these players over the last few years for the development of exosome therapeutics

Lack of efficacy, COVID-19 pandemic, limited patient enrollment, and scarce funding are among the key reasons that have led to the discontinuation of studies sponsored by various industry and non-industry players

With the rising demand for therapeutic advances in drug safety, the market of exosome therapy is expected to grow at an annualized rate of 41% between 2029-2040

The projected market opportunity is likely to be well distributed across different routes of administration, types of formulations and key geographical regions

The financial opportunity within the exosome therapeutics market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Therapeutic Allogeneic Therapy Autologous Therapy

Target Indication(s) Degenerative Meniscal Injury Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa Fistula Perianal Retinitis Pigmentosa

Therapeutic Area Dermatological Disorders Muscoskeletal Disorders Ophthalmic Diseases Rectal Disorders

Route of Administration Fistula Tract Intra-articular Intra-ocular

Geography North America Europe Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World



The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom, exosome therapy are increasingly being recognized as novel modulators for different therapeutic purposes. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

Xavier Avat (Chief Business Officer, Capricor Therapeutics)

Patricia C. Freire (R&D and Innovation Manager, Exogenus Therapeutics)

(R&D and Innovation Manager, Exogenus Therapeutics) Soonho Song (Chief Business Officer, ILIAS Biologics )

The report includes brief profiles of key players (listed below); each profile features an overview of the company, details related to its financial information (if available), details about drug, such as information on type of therapy and current development status, information on type of therapy (if available), recent developments related to exosome therapeutics and manufacturing capabilities of the players.

Codiak BioSciences

Coya Therapeutics

Curexsys

EV Therapeutics

Evox Therapeutics

SHIFTBIO

AEGLE Therapeutics

AVEM Healthcare

Cellular Biomedicine Group

OBCTCD24

ReNeuron

Stem Cell Medicine

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading industry and non-industry players engaged in the development of exosome therapies?

Which are the key drugs being developed across early and late stages of development?

What are the key agendas being discussed in various global events / conferences related to exosomes?

What kind of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?

Which are the leading funding institutes / centers supporting the research related to exosome therapies?

Which geographies are the most active in conducting clinical trials related to exosome therapies?

How is the current and future market opportunity, related to exosome therapies likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Table of Contents

1. Preface



2. Executive Summary

3. Introduction

4. Market Landscape

5. Company Profiles

6. Drug Profiles

7. Clinical Trial Analysis

8. Academic Grants Analysis

9. Global Event Analysis

10. Partnerships and Collaborations

11. Funding and Investments

12. Start-up Health Indexing

13. Case Study: Exosome Development and Manufacturing Service Providers

14. Drug Failure Analysis

15. Market Forecast

16. Executive Insights

17. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data

18. Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations

