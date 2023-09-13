The opportunity within the Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market to grow at 12% CAGR till 2035, according to a market research report by Roots Analysis

The intricacies associated with cell therapy manufacturing have paved the way for novel automation technologies; owing to the introduction of technological advancements, the domain is likely to gain significant traction in the coming decade

Over the years, several advanced and innovative automation tools and technologies have been developed; these have been demonstrated to hold the potential for significant reduction in the cost associated with the manufacturing of advanced therapy medicinal products (such as cell therapy manufacturing), thereby, making such products more affordable. One such emerging concept, namely GMP-In-A Box, offers several advantages, including increased throughput, decreased idle time between batch runs and reduced manual labor. However, the delicate nature of steps involved in the cell therapy manufacturing process is known to hinder the overall automation process. Further, the lack of specialized infrastructure and limited expertise available in this domain are some of the known challenges impacting the growth of this segment.

Key Market Insights

The current market landscape features the presence of over 240 CDMOs and in-house players that are engaged in the manufacturing of cell therapies, across various scales of operation

The cell therapy manufacturing market is primarily characterized by the presence of well-established players; majority of the manufacturers offer services for the development of immune cells

Owing to the increasing demand for cell therapies, players have been expanding their manufacturing capabilities across different scales of operation; the US has emerged as the most prominent industry headquarters

The number of partnerships inked in this domain demonstrates the growing interest of players in the cell therapy manufacturing market; majority of the deals have been done for the clinical manufacturing of T cell therapies

In pursuit of obtaining a competitive edge and to eventually establish themselves as one-stop shops, stakeholders are actively consolidating their capabilities related to cell therapies through mergers and acquisitions

Industry players are making extensive efforts to expand their existing capacities and capabilities for both clinical and commercial manufacturing of cell therapies

Our proprietary total cost of ownership model suggests an informed estimate of direct and indirect expenses while setting up a contract manufacturing facility in different regions, over a span of 20 years

Around 50% of the big pharma initiatives have been undertaken for the purpose of expanding their portfolio and capabilities through partnerships and collaborations; of these, 70% initiatives were undertaken post 2019

Over 70 automation technologies are currently available for the manufacturing of cell therapies, sidestepping the involvement of manual efforts; this is likely to attract the interest of stakeholders in the cell therapy domain

More than 80% of the current installed manufacturing capacity is presently being utilized for commercial scale manufacturing of cell therapies; maximum capacity is installed in facilities based in North America

In 2035, close to 20% of the demand for cell therapies is likely to be generated by autologous T cell therapies for the treatment of patients suffering from various oncological disorders

The global cell therapy manufacturing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12%, till 2035; T cell therapies and stem cell therapies capture more than 85% of the current market share

The overall opportunity is expected to be well distributed across multiple segments; specifically, in the long term, commercial scale manufacturing is likely to drive the market's growth

The financial opportunity associated with the cell therapy manufacturing market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Cell Therapy T cell therapies Dendritic cell therapies NK cell therapies Stem cell therapies

Source of Cell Autologous Allogeneic

Scale of Operation Clinical Commercial

Purpose of Manufacturing In-house Manufacturing Contract Manufacturing

Geographical Regions North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World



The report also features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom, the manufacturing of cell therapies is largely being outsourced due to exorbitant costs associated with the setting-up of in-house expertise. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

Peter Coleman (Chief Executive Officer, RoslinCT)

(Chief Executive Officer, RoslinCT) Dominic Clarke (Chief Technical Officer, Cell and Gene Therapy, Discovery Life Sciences)

(Chief Technical Officer, Cell and Gene Therapy, Discovery Life Sciences) Troels Jordansen (Chief Executive Officer, Glycostem Therapeutics)

Gilles Devillers (General Manager, Bio Elpida)

(General Manager, Bio Elpida) Wei (William) Cao (Chief Executive Officer, Gracell Biotechnologies )

(Chief Executive Officer, ) Arik Hasson (Executive VP Research and Development, Kadimastem)

(Executive VP Research and Development, Kadimastem) Fiona Bellot (Business Development Manager, RoslinCT)

(Business Development Manager, RoslinCT) David Mckenna (Professor and American Red Cross Chair in Transfusion Medicine, University of Minnesota )

(Professor and American Red Cross Chair in Transfusion Medicine, ) Victor Lietao Li (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Lion TCR)

Arnaud Deladeriere (Manager, Business Development & Operations-cGMP Manufacturing Unit, C3i Center for Commercialization of Cancer Immunotherapy)

Brian Dattilo (Manager of Business Development, Waisman Biomanufacturing)

(Manager of Business Development, Waisman Biomanufacturing) Mathilde Girard (Department Leader, Cell Therapy Innovation and Development, Yposkesi)

(Department Leader, Cell Therapy Innovation and Development, Yposkesi) Tim Oldham (Chief Executive Officer, Cell Therapies)

(Chief Executive Officer, Cell Therapies) Gerard MJ Bos (Chief Executive Officer, CiMaas)

The research includes profiles of key players (industry and non-industry; listed below), featuring a brief overview of the company / organization, along with details related to its manufacturing facilities, service portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

AGC Biologics

BioNTech Innovative Manufacturing Services

Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult

Cell Therapies

Center for Cell and Gene Therapy, Baylor College of Medicine

Center for Cell Manufacturing Ireland, National University of Ireland

Charles River Laboratories

Clinical Cell and Vaccine Production Facility, University of Pennsylvania

FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics

Guy's and St. Thomas GMP Facility, Guy's Hospital

KBI Biopharma

Laboratory for Cell and Gene Medicine , Stanford University

, Lonza

MEDINET

Minaris Regenerative Medicine

Molecular and Cellular Therapeutics, University of Minnesota

Newcastle Cellular Therapies Facility, Newcastle University

University Nikon CeLL innovation

Rayne Cell Therapy Suite, King's College London

RoslinCT

Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service, Scottish Centre of Regenerative Medicine

Sydney Cell and Gene Therapy

Thermofisher Scientific

WuXi AppTec

Key Questions Answered

What is the current, annual, global demand for cell-based therapies? How is the demand for such products likely to evolve over the next decade?

What is the current, installed contract manufacturing capacity for cell therapies?

What are the key parameters governing the price of cell therapies?

What are the key recent developments (such as partnerships and expansions) that have been undertaken in the field of cell therapies?

What kind of partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in the cell therapy manufacturing domain?

What are the different types of initiatives undertaken by big pharma players for the manufacturing of cell therapies in the recent past?

What are the different types of automated technology platforms that are available to be adopted for the development and manufacturing of cell therapies?

Who are the key players (industry / non-industry) engaged in the manufacturing of cell-based therapies across the world?

What is the estimated total capital expenditure required to set up a cell therapy manufacturing facility?

What are the key factors influencing the make (manufacture in-house) versus buy (outsource) decision related to cell therapies?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across various key market segments?

Table of Contents

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Introduction

4. Market Overview

5. Regulatory Landscape

6. Roadmaps for Overcoming Challenges

7. Automation Technologies for Cell Therapy Manufacturing

8. Profiles: Industry Players

9. Profiles: Non-Industry Players

10. Role of Non-Profit Organizations

11. Clinical Trial Analysis

12. Partnerships and Collaborations

13. Recent Expansions

14. Big Pharma Initiatives

15. Capacity Analysis

16. Demand Analysis

17. Cost Price Analysis

18. Make Versus Buy Decision Making Framework

19. Total Cost of Ownership

20. Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis

21. Key Insights

22. SWOT Analysis

23. Concluding Remarks

24. Survey Analysis

25. Interview Transcripts

26. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data

27. Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations

