The opportunity associated with the pharmaceutical polymers / medical polymers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% till 2035, claims Roots Analysis

Pharmaceutical polymers have emerged as one of the versatile materials in the healthcare community owing to their various benefits, including relatively lower weight, increased durability, better biocompatibility, inertness to chemicals and longer fatigue resistance

Polymers have been employed in various fields, such as automotive, agriculture, construction, electronics, medical and textile. Specifically, in the pharmaceutical / medical sector, they find application as excipients in medicinal formulations, medical device components and packaging material, for dosage forms. Further, various stakeholders have developed innovative pharmaceutical / medical polymers, such as biodegradable polymers, stimuli-responsive polymers, shape memory polymers and self-healing polymers.

Key Market Insights

145+ companies claim to manufacture pharmaceutical polymers / medical polymers, globally

Around 40% of the industry stakeholders are based in Asia-Pacific, followed by those having headquarters in Europe (34%). In addition, majority of the companies produce amino-based pharmaceutical / medical polymers, followed by those manufacturing polysaccharide-based polymers. It is worth highlighting that 60% of the players manufacture synthetic pharmaceutical polymers / medical polymers.

Partnership activity was observed to grow at a CAGR of around 15%, between 2019 and 2022

Majority of the agreements related to pharmaceutical / medical polymers were observed to be focused on product development, representing nearly 30% of the total partnerships. Further, most of the intercontinental, as well as intracontinental deals have been inked by players based in Europe.

DELT framework assists pharmaceutical polymer / medical polymer manufacturers in evaluating their current capabilities to operate within the industry

This framework takes into consideration the external forces (demographical) and internal forces (environmental, legal and technological) that may affect the strategic business of a company. In addition, it provides a consolidated view on the likely threats and opportunities within the pharmaceutical polymers / medical polymers domain.

North America and Europe are anticipated to capture around 75% of the market share, by 2035

The market in Asia-Pacific is likely to grow at a relatively faster pace (9.2%), in the long term. Currently, majority share (65%) of the overall pharmaceutical polymers / medical polymers market is captured by thermoplastic polymers; this trend is unlikely to change in the foreseen future as well. Further, by 2035, more than 45% of the market share is likely to be captured by pharmaceutical polymers / medical polymers intended for applications in medical devices.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the key players engaged in manufacturing pharmaceutical polymers / medical polymers?

Which are the most commonly used polymers in the pharmaceutical domain?

What are the uses of pharmaceutical polymers / medical polymers?

What is the relative competitiveness of pharmaceutical polymer / medical polymer manufacturers?

What types of partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders in this industry?

What are the key market trends and driving factors that are likely to impact this market?

What is the current / likely future market size of pharmaceutical polymers / medical polymers market?

Which type of polymer is likely to have the largest share in the pharmaceutical polymers / medical polymers market?

Which region captures the largest share of the pharmaceutical polymers / medical polymers market?

The financial opportunity within the pharmaceutical polymers / medical polymers market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Polymer

Thermoplastic Polymers



Elastomers



Thermoset Polymers



Others

Area of Application

Medical Devices



Excipients



Packaging



Others

Key Geographical Regions

North America



Europe



Asia-Pacific



Latin America



Middle East and North Africa

The report also features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom, the continuously rising demand for novel polymeric medical devices, coupled to the ongoing technological advancements in this domain is likely to drive the growth of the overall pharmaceutical polymers / medical polymers market, in the foreseen future. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

Thomas A. Harlan and Paul L. Deangelis (Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientist, Caisson Biotech)

and (Chief Executive Officer and Chief Scientist, Caisson Biotech) Michael Joachim Sefkow (Business Development Manager, Celares)

(Business Development Manager, Celares) Risako Tanaka (Sales and Marketing / Section Chief, Daikyo Seiko)

The research includes profiles of key players (listed below) engaged in this domain; each profile features a brief overview of the company, details related to its financial performance (if available), pharmaceutical polymers / medical polymers focused portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

Americhem

Borealis

Celanese

Corel Pharma Chem

Eastman

Henkel

KRAIBURG TPE

Kuraray

Lubrizol Life Science

LyondellBasell

Phon Tech

SEQENS

Solvay

Sumitomo Chemical

Zylog ElastoComp

