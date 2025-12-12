ISTANBUL, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonald's Türkiye brings the iconic world of FRIENDS to its menu. Limited-time "FRIENDS Meal" featuring Big Mac® and Chicken McNuggets®, comes with Monica's Marinara Sauce, show-inspired collectibles, and "Friends Coffee Corner" areas at selected restaurants—ready to welcome Friends fans.

The One Where McDonald’s Türkiye Launches the FRIENDS Meal

McDonald's Türkiye brings the world of FRIENDS to its menu—joining its fan-favourite flavours with one of the world's most-watched series. The limited-edition FRIENDS Meal, in collaboration with Warner Bros. (WBDGCP), features Big Mac® or Chicken McNuggets®, served with Monica's Marinara Sauce and one of six exclusive, iconic collectible characters. To celebrate the launch, McDonald's Türkiye offered MyMcDonald's app users the chance to earn double points during the first week on orders placed via the app.

Experience the FRIENDS Meal with Big Mac® and Chicken McNuggets®

Served in special FRIENDS-themed boxes, the FRIENDS Meal is available with Big Mac® or 6-piece Chicken McNuggets®. Each box includes fries, a soft drink, and one surprise collectible character inside the FRIENDS-themed packaging. Each FRIENDS Meal Box also includes the limited-edition Monica's Marinara Sauce – a flavorful Italian tomato sauce made with tomatoes, garlic, onion and herbs.

Each collectible pairs one of the FRIENDS characters with their most iconic moments – like Ross with his pet monkey Marcel, Rachel serving coffee at work, Monica in full chef mode, Phoebe with her guitar, plus Chandler and Joey with their beloved chick and duck duo.

"At McDonald's, we've always believed in the power of shared moments, and what better way to celebrate that than with FRIENDS. This epic partnership brings together two cultural icons" said Özdeş Dönen Artak, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at McDonald's Türkiye.

Collect Points, Unlock FRIENDS Merchandise

Through the MyMcDonald's app, customers can redeem the points they've collected for special FRIENDS merchandise, including collectible items such as T-shirts, socks, tote bags and keychains. As part of the campaign, small and medium hot beverages served in all McDonald's restaurants and McCafé locations also come in FRIENDS-themed cups.

"FRIENDS Coffee Corner" Pops Up in Selected Restaurants

Bringing the FRIENDS atmosphere into its restaurants, McDonald's Türkiye offers guests a dedicated "FRIENDS Coffee Corner" experience at selected locations— a space designed for photo moments and socialising.

"Purple Door" Surprise in Istanbul

McDonald's Türkiye adds an unexpected twist to Istanbul with Monica's iconic purple door, placed outside the McDonald's restaurant in Beşiktaş. A doorbell sits beside the installation—and when guests press it, McDonald's signature "Ba ba ba ba baaa" sound plays, creating a surprise moment. Nearby, a FRIENDS-themed light-up wall is drawing attention with its colourful glow.

About McDonald's Türkiye:

McDonald's—ranked among the world's most valuable brands in the "BrandZ 2025 Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands" research and the only food-and-beverage company to place in the top 10 alongside technology companies—opened its first restaurant in Türkiye in 1986. Today, McDonald's Türkiye serves guests through 302 restaurants and a team of more than 10,000 employees. Sources 98% of its products and services from suppliers that produce in Türkiye.

Contact: Kaan Kirişçioğlu; kaan.kiriscioglu@lorbi.com; +90 533 261 91 55

