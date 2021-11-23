The one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine authorized in San Marino

Sputnik Light has also been approved in San Marino as a booster shot for all vaccines administered in the country

MOSCOW, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund) today announced the Russian one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine against coronavirus has been approved by the Government of the Republic of San Marino.

Sputnik Light vaccine is based on human adenovirus serotype 26, which is the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine. The single-dose vaccine has also been approved in San Marino as a booster shot for all vaccines administered in the country.

One-shot Sputnik Light is a highly effective vaccine when used both on standalone basis and applied as a booster. The latest findings by the Gamaleya Center based on data from 28,000 subjects in Moscow have demonstrated Sputnik Light vaccine administered standalone has 70% efficacy against infection from the Delta variant of coronavirus during the first three months after vaccination. The vaccine is 75% effective among subjects under the age of 60.

Efficacy of one-shot Sputnik Light as a booster against Delta variant for other vaccines will be close to the efficacy against the Delta variant of the Sputnik V vaccine: over 83% against infection and over 94% against hospitalization.

A one-shot vaccination regimen of Sputnik Light has a number of key advantages, including ease of administering the vaccine, monitoring and more flexible re-vaccination schedule when used as a booster.

Sputnik Light has demonstrated a superior efficacy compared with some two-shot vaccines, which have shown a major decline in efficacy against the Delta variant to less than 50% five months after injection. Standalone use of Sputnik Light also provides much higher efficacy against severe disease and hospitalizations.

Sputnik Light has been proven to be safe and highly effective by real-world vaccination data. In particular, the vaccine has demonstrated efficacy of between 78.6-83.7% among the elderly as confirmed by the Ministry of Health of Buenos Aires, Argentina. Paraguay's Ministry of Health also found Sputnik Light to be 93.5% effective during the country's ongoing vaccination campaign.

Regulatory authorities of San Marino have also authorized the two-dose Sputnik V vaccine.

Overall efficacy of Sputnik V over 21 days after administering the first dose was estimated at 94.8% while efficacy against hospitalizations estimated at 95.9% (the best efficacy against hospitalizations with COVID-19 in the country among all vaccines used).

The Russian vaccine is demonstrating high safety profile with data published in EClinicalMedicine (an open access clinical journal published by The Lancet, one of the world's most respected medical journals). In particular, Sputnik V shows high tolerability profile in ≥60 age group with nearly all reported adverse events following immunization being mild or moderate and lasting less than 2 days.

Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said:

"There are more and more countries that have authorized Sputnik Light as a universal booster for other vaccines against coronavirus to extend the duration of their efficacy."

SOURCE The Russian Direct Invest Fund (RDIF)