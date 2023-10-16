The OMODA & JAECOO International User Summit has successfully concluded, ushering in a new era of green and intelligent travel

News provided by

OMODA

16 Oct, 2023, 13:25 BST

WUHU, China, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 15 to 19, 2023, the OMODA & JAECOO International User Summit 2023 happened in Wuhu, China, bringing together thousands of global users, KOLs, and media representatives to explore topics in technology innovation, low-carbon solutions, and smart mobility.

Tech DAY: A New Milestone in Smart Mobility

Continue Reading
(PRNewsFoto/OMODA)
(PRNewsFoto/OMODA)

As one of the highlighted events of this summit on October 16, OMODA & JAECOO unveiled their third-generation PHEV hybrid technology platform, multiple autonomous driving-related technologies, and the application of ChatGPT in enhancing intelligent interactions. This further underscores their vision of "electrification + intelligence + connectivity + sharing."

Public Benefit Signing & Thousand-Person Green Cycling

On October 17, OMODA & JAECOO marked a significant milestone by completing a charitable agreement with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). This ceremony signifies OMODA & JAECOO's dedication to shaping a green future guided by environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles. Following this signing, OMODA & JAECOO organized a mass cycling event, promoting the principles of low-carbon and green travel.

Factory Tours, Test Drives, and Eco-Product Launches

Global participants had the unique opportunity to tour OMODA & JAECOO's highly automated factories and participate in test drives. During the summit, the brands unveiled their latest New Energy Vehicle (NEV) products. Additionally, a range of eco-friendly peripheral products, including drones and bicycles, were introduced, offering users a smarter and more enjoyable travel experience.

Looking to the Future: A New Era of Green Smart Mobility

OMODA & JAECOO's future plans include gradually entering the European market, encompassing countries such as Spain, Italy, and Poland, providing global users with greener and smarter transportation solutions. OMODA & JAECOO remain committed to co-creating the future with their users. The OMODA & JAECOO International User Summit 2023 represents a solid step toward green smart mobility, injecting new vitality and impetus into the global green travel industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2247877/OMADO.jpg

SOURCE OMODA

Also from this source

OMODA and JAECOO Global User Ecosystem Summit - Shaping the Future of Green Travel

OMODA and JAECOO Global User Ecosystem Summit - Shaping the Future of Green Travel

In mid to late October, OMODA and JAECOO brands are set to host the Global User Ecosystem Summit in Wuhu, China. These two global automotive brands...
OMODA 5 ARRIVES IN EUROPE READY TO HIT THE ROAD AND MEET EUROPEAN CONSUMERS

OMODA 5 ARRIVES IN EUROPE READY TO HIT THE ROAD AND MEET EUROPEAN CONSUMERS

On April 28th, following a brief cooperation signing and delivery ceremony at OMODA's global headquarters, 51 units of OMODA 5 were split into 17...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Alternative Energies

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Green Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics