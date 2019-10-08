The October Issue of Business Chief Middle East and Africa Magazine Features American Tower, Higher Colleges of Technology, Orange Among Many More

NORWICH, England, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative, Norwich-based digital media company BizClik Media has released its latest issue of Business Chief MEA edition, here.

In this month's cover feature, Business Chief discovers how global real estate investment trust, American Tower, is digitally transforming its supply chain operations in order to maintain its leading position in the market. Collin Mugisha, Head of Supply Chain (EMEA), has worked in the supply chain industry for close to 20 years, yet he believes that the "unique processes and systems" that American Tower uses are key to its competitive edge and will drive its ambition to expand into new markets.

The Higher Colleges of Technology is the largest higher education institution in the UAE and Director of Procurement and Contracts, Mahmoud Al Alawi, is driving forward a dedicated and streamlined new strategy that will underpin the organisation's entire procurement function. "We are applying international standards," he explains, "and we have plans to be part of the new Fourth Industrial Revolution, implementing a strategic plan, known as 'HCT 4.0 Employability & Beyond'."

Business Chief checks in on the progress of the ambitious new Orange Digital Centre from Asma Ennaifer, Chief External Relations, CSR and Innovation Officer at Orange. The centre, situated in Tunis and opened in April 2019 offers support to startups and young people.

