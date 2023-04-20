The Non-viral Drug Delivery Systems Market, focused on intracellular technologies and biologics, is projected to grow at an annualized rate of ~14%, during the period 2022-2035, claims Roots Analysis

The growing demand for novel drugs, which hold potential for the treatment of previously untreatable intracellular targets has resulted in an adjacent and urgent need for efficient delivery systems that facilitate intracellular transport of such therapeutics across the cytosol.

In contemporary healthcare, targeted therapeutics have gained significant attention, prompting the need for robust drug delivery technologies that can effectively address issues of cytotoxicity, sustained delivery, and blood-brain barrier penetration. Non-viral drug delivery systems, including cell-penetrating peptides, nanoparticles and liposomes, are being employed as viable options to overcome these challenges.

Key Market Insights

Over 90 players, located across the globe, are presently offering non-viral drug delivery systems

About 55% of players engaged in this market are located in the North America, followed by those based in Europe and Asia. Further, very small and small companies represent ~70% of players in the non-viral drug delivery domain. In addition, 65% of the non-viral drug delivery systems providers are private organizations.

100 intracellular drug delivery systems are currently available in the market

Majority (71%) of the systems deliver biologics to the target site. Further, over 75% of the available systems use RNA as payload and conjugation as the most suitable type of interaction for delivering the payload intracellularly. In addition, nanoparticles emerged as the most preferred type of vehicle (45%) for delivery of payloads into the cell.

Till date, 1,140+ patents have been filed related to intracellular drug delivery technologies

The R&D activity focused on non-viral drug delivery systems is concentrated in North America and Europe. Further, nearly 55% of the total patents have been granted, followed by applications (over 40%). It is worth mentioning that most patented inventions are focused on development of nanoparticles and polymers.

Opportunity assessment framework is used to evaluate market potential of different intracellular non-viral drug delivery technologies

The framework categorizes technologies based on market demand, using various parameters, such as patent trends, publications, grants awarded and partnership deals. Utilizing the Kalbach Innovation Model, Ansoff Matrix and BCG Matrix, it assists domain experts in making sound decisions pertaining to the market potential of non-viral drug delivery systems.

Players based in North America are anticipated to capture over 40% of the market share by 2035

In terms of type of technology, nanoparticles-based drug delivery systems (54%) are expected to capture the highest share, followed by extracellular vesicles (16%). Based on therapeutic area, ~30% of the revenue share is likely to be driven by technologies intended for the treatment of infectious diseases.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the leading players engaged in the development of intracellular drug delivery technologies?

Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders developing non-viral drug delivery systems?

Which different types of molecules can be delivered using intracellular drug delivery technologies?

How is the intellectual property landscape related to intracellular drug delivery likely to evolve in the foreseen future?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments and geographical region?

The overall financial opportunity associated with the non-viral drug delivery systems market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Payment Model

Upfront Payments



Milestone Payments

Type of Molecule Delivered

Small Molecules



Biologics

Type of Biologic Delivered

Antibodies



DNA



Proteins / Peptides



RNA

Type of Technology

Cell Penetrating Peptides



Extracellular Vesicles



Oligonucleotides



Nanoparticles



Polymers

Target Therapeutic Area

Cardiovascular Disorders



Genetic Disorders



Hepatic Disorders



Infectious Diseases



Neurological Disorders



Oncological Disorders



Other Disorders

Key Geographical Region

North America



Europe



Asia



Latin America



Middle East and North Africa

and

Rest of the World

The report also features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom, the continuously growing demand for non-viral drug delivery systems is likely to drive the growth of the intracellular drug delivery market, in the foreseen future. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

Anders Høgset (Chief Scientific Officer, PCI Biotech)

Melissa Wagner (Senior Director, Business Development, SRI International)

(Senior Director, Business Development, SRI International) Tehila Ben-Moshe (Chief Executive Officer, Biond Biologics) and Itay Friedman (Chief Scientific Officer, Biond Biologics)

(Chief Executive Officer, Biond Biologics) and (Chief Scientific Officer, Biond Biologics) Don Haut (Chief Executive Officer, Carmine Therapeutics )

(Chief Executive Officer, ) Thierry Bordet (Chief Scientific Officer, Eyevensys)

(Chief Scientific Officer, Eyevensys) Maren Killackey (Senior Director, Investor Relations and Communications, Generation Bio)

The research includes profiles of key players (listed below) engaged in this domain; each profile features a brief overview of the company, details related to its recent developments (including funding and collaborations), financial performance (if available) and an informed future outlook.

Arcturus Therapeutics

Bio-Path

CureVac

Entos Pharmaceuticals

eTheRNA

Matinas BioPharma

MDimune

PCI Biotech

