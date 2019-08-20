The Next Phase of Technology Transformation the Focus of ISG Automation Summit in London

September 11-12 event will explore RPA, AI, cognitive automation and blockchain technologies

Speakers include London School of Economics, Wired UK, UST Global, GrowthEnabler, Zurich Insurance, Centrica, NICE and ABBYY

LONDON, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The ISG Automation Summit, hosted by leading global technology research and advisory firm Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), will explore how artificial intelligence, cognitive technologies and robotic process automation are continuing to reshape the way businesses operate — both now and in the future.

The event will be held at the Park Plaza Victoria London, September 11-12, and will bring together business and technology professionals, industry thought leaders, innovators and pioneers to share strategic guidance and practical advice on how to identify opportunities for automation, how to implement and scale automation projects effectively, and how to overcome cultural, technical and business challenges. The agenda will be a mix of keynote speeches, panels and practical, interactive workshops.

"Automation will exert immense transformational change for enterprises in the near future," said Wayne Butterfield, director, ISG Automation. "The role of ISG's Automation Summit is to prepare businesses for the changes they're about to face and to give them practical guidance on how they can maximize the benefits automation can bring."

The first day of the summit will explore robotic process automation (RPA), with TED-talk-style presentations on RPA tool selection, process discovery, center of excellence (COE) set up, and avoiding common pitfalls. Leslie P. Willcocks, Ph.D., professor of work, technology and globalization at the London School of Economics and Political Science, will deliver a keynote address on the state of the automation market, and panel discussions will feature RPA pioneers assessing the impact of RPA on their own enterprise performance in the years since they deployed the technology, and how enterprises can scale RPA using cognitive automation.

Day two of the summit will analyze new ISG "Bot 3.0" research on the current state of enterprise automation capability, providing detailed analysis of how attendees' automated processes, automation centers of excellence and deployed cognitive technologies compare with industry peers. The ISG Innovation Lab will feature hands-on demonstrations of innovative and cutting-edge technologies.

Jeremy White, executive editor of Wired UK, will deliver a keynote presentation on September 12, with predictions for RPA over the next five years. Adnan Masood, Ph.D., chief architect, AI and Machine Learning for UST Global, will present "From Cutting-Edge AI Research to Business Impact - What Everyone Ought to Know About Outcome Based Automation." Af Malhotra, co-founder of GrowthEnabler, and Deepak Subbarao, digital transformation lead for Zurich Insurance, will each deliver Expert Insight Presentations, and Neil Crockett, former Chief Digital Officer of Rolls-Royce, will present "Remaining Agile in the Age of Digital Disruption."

Tech startups will pitch their technology in the ISG Startup Challenge. Similar to "Dragon's Den," each entrant will face tough questions from a panel of experts, including Nicolas Jacquier, managing partner of Leyton Capital Advisors; Orsola De Marco, head of startup and innovation programs for independent global think tank ODI; Christophe Mallet, co-founder of BODYSWAPS®; Rahul Rahul, growth partner with GrowthEnabler, and Michael Flanagan, CEO and founder of Xtract. ISG Automation Summit attendees will vote for the startup they believe will add the most value.

Additional speakers include Markus Pichler, vice president, Global Partnerships and Alliances, ABBYY, Patricia Sanchez Diaz, customer experience lead and senior manager of Centrica, and Omer Fuchs, head of Business Development & Strategy for NICE Advanced Process Automation Solutions.

The ISG Automation Summit is sponsored by Wipro, UST Global, ABBYY, Blue Prism and NICE. Media partners are AiThority, The Innovation Leadership Forum, ISPA UK, Tryolabs and GrowthEnabler. The London event is the last of four 2019 ISG Automation Summits, following events in May in Paris and Frankfurt, and in July in New York. More details about the ISG Automation Summit can be found on the event website.

