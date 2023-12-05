The next big advertising opportunity: Quora Ads

Quora, the globally acclaimed Q&A platform, is spotlighting the potential of Quora Ads for innovative advertisers and agencies. The platform's audience, known for their high intent, presents an untapped opportunity for brands eager to engage with proactive, solution-seeking users.

LONDON, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quora is a gathering place for over 400 million unique monthly visitors from around the world, constituting a diverse, educated, and influential audience. An impressive 42% of these users hold a minimum of an undergraduate or a postgraduate degree, while 29% are in decision-making roles at work, as per the GWI Core January to September 2023 survey of participating Quora users*.This distinct demographic profile, relatively unduplicated on other platforms, offers a fresh opportunity for advertisers.

Quora Ads is more than just an advertising platform; it's a bridge to an engaged and inquisitive audience. With users actively participating in discussions across a vast range of topics, Quora Ads allows brands to position their messaging at crucial moments of decision-making.

Moreover, Quora's depth of over 300,000 topics, covering sectors from finance and auto to health, e-commerce, education, and beyond, provides a rich tapestry for advertisers to weave in their narratives. This breadth and depth make Quora Ads a valuable asset for advertisers, whether they are looking to broaden their reach or focus on performance campaigns.

Early adopters like CircleUp.com have already experienced significant benefits. Itai Ronel, Head of Growth at CircleUp.com, said, "Quora Ads is a treasure trove for advertisers ready to delve into the platform. It provides a gateway to a highly engaged, high-intent audience that is actively seeking solutions. The platform's sophisticated targeting options allow brands to connect with their audience accurately."

Quora Ads' comprehensive full-funnel solutions offer advertisers the capacity to captivate users at all stages of their engagement journey. As a result, Quora Ads stands as a compelling platform for forming impactful relationships with a distinctive audience characterized by their quest for knowledge.

For more information about advertising on Quora, visit www.quora.com/business

*Based on GWI Core January to September 2023 survey of participating Quora users in the UK, the Netherlands, Italy, Ireland, Germany, Spain, Sweden, Austria, Switzerland, and France.

About Quora

Quora is a global Q&A platform with over 400 million unique monthly users, serving as a dynamic knowledge hub and prime platform for advertisers targeting high-intent audiences.

