The Newest Edition of TBD Media Group's 50 Global Leaders Campaign Highlights the Innovative Companies of the Future

TBD Media is bringing these leaders into the spotlight with 50 Global Leaders, a series that presents the companies who are innovating, driving, and inspiring tomorrow's world – today. The campaign explores the insights and business practices of International Executives, Board Members, and Entrepreneurs; demonstrating how it is through their visions that the globalised world is being transformed. Each leader brings with them a story and a vision: to develop and advance society in their own way.

This edition explores the futures of plastic and education, innovation through battery technology, embedded finance, and the importance of maintaining tradition whilst moving forward. Additionally, the films touch upon important sustainable issues like decarbonization, heat management, and healthy nutrition.

These topics and many others are examined in documentary-style films that candidly interview leading figures within companies; using clever and industry-leading filmmaking to capture focused and informed accounts that offer a window into the future of industry and society alike.

Paolo Zanini, CEO of TBD Media Group, brings his own perspective to this crucial subject: "We are privileged to be here and ready to make society aware of this climactic moment where the future of business and society is being devised by such global disruptors."

Companies Featured in this Launch:

Agder Energi , Almased Wellness GMBH , Alpha Werke, Altinmarka, ARAG, Banco Sabadell, Behn Meyer Group , Bender, BERA , Bizerba, Chemours, Cellcard, Cengage, ENTAIN, Ekol Logistics , Green Minerals, Hansgrohe, Horizon Therapeutics , Neometals , Palfinger, PASHA Bank , RHI Magnesita, Schott AG , Sovelto, StarKist Co. , SYNLAB, TBD Crew , TITAN Cement Group, Trust Payments, Sovelto, Varta, Wieland-Werke .

About 50 Global Leaders:

The 50 Global Leaders initiative has been created to allow the leaders of today's corporate sphere to explain their visions and offer insight into the future state of global business and society at large. Businesses that wish to get involved should contact info@tbdmediagroup.com .

About TBD Media Group:

TBD Media Group is an international, purpose-driven, media developer that helps companies, organisations and governments tell their brand stories in a human and direct way. Learn more at https://www.tbdmediagroup.com/ .

