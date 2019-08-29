The New UEFA Foundation4Kids Social Commerce App is launched

SINGAPORE, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The JET8 Foundation and UEFA Foundation for Children is proud to announce the launch of the new UEFA Foundation4Kids social commerce App.

The UEFA Foundation4Kids App incorporates JET8's Fintech technology to reward users for in-app engagement through JETPoints, a social currency users can use to make contributions to the UEFA Foundation for Children. Users of the App receive access to exclusive UEFA Foundation for Children geo-stickers and geo-frames.

The UEFA Foundation for Children believes in the power of football to change the lives of young people. Through sport, particularly football, the foundation helps children by providing support in the areas of health, education, access to sport, personal development, integration and defending the rights of the child.

The JET8 Foundation aims to enable important organisations like the UEFA Foundation for Children to succeed digitally. The use of JET8 social technology allows the UEFA Foundation4Kids App to build a digital community, a community that engages and creates memorable moments.

CEO of UEFA Foundation URS Kluser said: "We are very pleased to collaborate with JET8 as their platform will enable the UEFA Foundation for Children to spread its message, inspire people, and get them to engage across the world. JET8's technology means making a positive difference in the lives of children is now easy, accessible and fun!"

Besides offering communities like the UEFA Foundation4Kids their own Social Commerce platform, JET8 has developed world-class user privacy technology to protect users' personal data.

JET8's User Data Exchange Programme facilitates the transaction between a user and third parties whereby a user can opt-in if they want anyone to purchase their personal data directly from them.

Mike Allen, Co-Founder of JET8 said, "The game of football is powerful! It helps kids dream and gives them hope to succeed in life. We are excited to work with the UEFA Foundation for Kids. Through JET8's technology, we provide a platform for people to engage and spread the great work the foundation is doing world-wide. The App will help the foundation build a new community of influencers and supporters, who will be able to support the cause by creating and sharing socially impactful content."

Download the UEFA Foundation4Kids App from the Google Play Store and the iOS App Store here: https://uefa4kids.jet8.app/ and help children around the world, one sticker at a time.

For more information, visit http://den.foundation/

Related Links

http://den.foundation/



SOURCE JET8 Foundation