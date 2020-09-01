The New Rolls-Royce Ghost
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars
01 Sep, 2020, 14:40 BST
GOODWOOD, England, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reflecting the minimalist philosophy that underpins New Ghost, highlights of this transformative motor car are listed in short form below. Full details are available at thenewghost.com
- The most technologically advanced Rolls-Royce yet
- Succeeds the most successful product in the marque's 116-year history
- Reflects 'Post Opulent' design philosophy, rejecting superficial expressions of wealth
- Built on rigid aluminium Rolls-Royce spaceframe architecture
- All-wheel drive and all-wheel steering for unprecedented poise and surefootedness
- World first Planar suspension system significantly increases agility and effortlessness
- Equipped with hallmark 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 engine, delivering 571PS and 850nm
- For effortless egress, doors now electrically open as well as close
- Interior components tuned to specific resonant frequency to create a sense of serenity
- Down lit Pantheon grille discreetly illuminates Rolls-Royce iconography
- Illuminated Fascia debuts featuring Ghost nameplate surrounded by more than 850 stars
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1247008/Rolls_Royce_Ghost.jpg
SOURCE Rolls-Royce Motor Cars