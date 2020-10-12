The New Norms Of A Changing World: The Ninth Open Innovations Forum To Be Held Online

MOSCOW, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The ninth International Open Innovations Forum for innovational development will be held from October 19th to 21st. This is the main Russian event in the field of technological entrepreneurship. In 2020 the Forum will be held online due to the epidemiological situation and will be free for anyone. You can visit the exhibition and business program on the website openinnovations.ru .

The theme of the Forum 2020 will be "New Digital Normal. Are we ready for the changed world?" The speakers will discuss the impact of social and economic isolation during the pandemic on technology development in the post-COVID world, and also the emergence of new scenarios and platforms where business, government, and society can communicate on a global scale. The topics for each day of the Forum relate to the modern trends and challenges that humanity currently faces: Humancentric Society (October 19th), Survival Economy (October 20th), and Futuristic Technology (October 21st).

"Technologically and visually, the broadcast of the sessions of the Forum's business program will be more like a telebridge than a conference on Zoom with a large number of windows. It will be possible to ask questions directly to speakers during their speeches in special chats. Transfer to online format once again confirms that the norms of our life have really changed, and that we are all already in the 'new digital normality,'" says Ekaterina Inozemtseva, CEO of the Skolkovo Forum.

Among the keynote speakers this year are: Meir Brand, Vice President of Google Inc, Jonathan Woetzel, McKinsey Global Institute Director, Lisa Deschamps, Senior Vice President of Novartis Gene Therapies, Dmitry Grishin, co-founder of Mail.ru Group, Johan Vekemans, Global Clinical Head of AstraZeneca, Maksim Akimov, CEO of Russian Post, Cyrill Gutsch, CEO and Founder of Parley for the Oceans, and many more.

The Forum's traditional Startup Expo will also be held online. Networking will allow exhibitors not only to demonstrate their technological developments, but also to communicate with potential customers, suppliers and partners from anywhere in the world via the website.

Participation in the Open Innovations Forum will be free for everyone. Those who have already paid for tickets to attend the Forum at the Skolkovo Technopark will be refunded, and their registrations will be automatically transferred online. Both foreign and Russian experts will connect remotely, and session moderators will work from studios.

To participate in the Open Innovations Forum, you must register on the website https://openinnovations.ru .

Official internet resources for the Forum:

Official website: https://openinnovations.ru/

Official Facebook channel: https://www.facebook.com/forinnovations.ru

Official Twitter channel: https://twitter.com/innovationsopen

Official Instagram account: https://www.instagram.com/openinnovations/

Official VK channel: https://vk.com/forinnovations

The Skolkovo Forum NPO is a sister society of the Skolkovo Foundation, which specializes in organizing and conducting technological events. The Skolkovo Forum's portfolio includes developing the programs for, organizing, and conducting such events as the Open Innovations Startup Tour, which is an all-Russian project to search for prospective technological projects, the annual Open Innovations Forum, which is a unique discussion platform for those who are part of innovational ecosystems, and Startup Village, the most large-scale startup conference in Russia and the CIS for technological entrepreneurs.

The Open Innovations Forum, which has taken place annually since 2012 under the auspices of the government of the Russian Federation, is the largest convention and exhibition in Russia that demonstrates fundamental trends and key achievements in innovational spheres of the economy, and indeed one of the largest thereof in the world.

Related Links

https://openinnovations.ru



SOURCE Skolkovo Foundation