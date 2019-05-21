The Mouton Cadet Wine Bar Welcomes Once Again Eva Longoria for Global Gift Initiative Charity Gala

The programme of this dazzling evening includes an opening cocktail, followed by a refined dinner, alongside the exceptional performances from Canadian singer Lara Fabian & American actor Gary Dourdan . And just as importantly, the now traditional auction sale, organised in favor of Global Gift Foundation chaired by Maria Bravo, during which 215,000€ were raised.

Eva Longoria funds the Global Gift Gala dinner. All the funds gathered during the charity event are donated to The Eva Longoria Foundation, which helps disadvantaged women and children from the Latin American community, and to The Bertin Osbourne Foundation, which helps children suffering from cerebral palsy.

About Baron Philippe de Rothschild SA

Since 1933, the family-owned company Baron Philippe de Rothschild SA, headed by Chairman and CEO Philippe Sereys de Rothschild and located in the heart of the Pauillac vineyard, has been motivated by a constant ambition: to make the world's finest wines, each in its own category. That applies both to the châteaux wines for which it is responsible, like the renowned Château Mouton Rothschild, a First Growth, and to its branded wines, including the famous Mouton Cadet, now the world's best-selling Bordeaux AOC wine.

Created by Baron Philippe de Rothschild in 1930, Mouton Cadet symbolises the visionary spirit of the Rothschild family and its commitment to innovation. True to its convictions, the third generation is focusing on continuous improvement of the Mouton Cadet brand, a synonym for success in over 150 countries around the world. The brand's international reputation makes it a natural partner for prestigious international events like the Cannes International Film Festival, for which Baron Philippe de Rothschild has been Official Supplier since 1991.

THE MOUTON CADET WINE BAR

15 - 25 May 2019

Palais des Festivals, Boulevard de la Croisette – Cannes, France

#MOUTONCADET

#MCWB

#MOUTONCADETWINEBAR

#CANNES2019

© MCWB

BPHR SA -BP117 - Pauillac 33250 - France

Drink Responsibly

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/890804/Global_Gift_Gala.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/890805/Philippe_Sereys_de_Rothschild_and_Eva_Longoria.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/890806/Sacha_Jafri_and_Eva_Longoria.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/890807/Sacha_Jafri_and_Madame_Camille_Sereys_de_Rothschild.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/890808/Eva_Longoria_Global_Gift_Foundation.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/890809/Eva_Longoria.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/890810/Eva_Longoria_Global_Gift_Gala.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/890811/Sacha_Jafri_and_Philippe_Sereys_de_Rothschild.jpg

Contact: Cecilia Rowe – c.rowe@rpca.fr and Andreas Wenger, a.wenger@rpca.fr; +33-142-308-100

SOURCE Baron Philippe de Rothschild