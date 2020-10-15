The Mouth and Foot Painting Artists Association (MFPA) share a special message on Global Handwashing Day

Hand hygiene is regarded as one of the most important elements to prevent spread of infection. #NoHandUnwashed reiterates the significance and acknowledges that hygiene is non-discriminatory. MFPA, India with Savlon Swasth India Mission, celebrates this year's global theme of hand hygiene for all in a unique and inspiring collaboration.

Ms. Swapna Augustine, a celebrated foot artist of MFPA, India presents a thought-provoking perspective to unveil the #NoHandUnwashed movement. As the protagonist, Ms. Augustine delivers a powerful and inspiring message. Being differently abled doesn't constraint an artist from practicing good hand-hygiene and a glimpse through her everyday life reinforces the same. The film evokes an emotional response to the simple appeal to imbibe and make washing hands a habit.

Watch the film here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rl5Nb3wcgVU&feature=youtu.be

This partnership is a step forward in reiterating the culture of hand hygiene for a healthier nation and augments the core belief of Savlon Swasth India Mission to continue encouraging behavioural change towards washing hands. 10 celebrated mouth and foot artists across India are creating their unique interpretation of the #NoHandUnwashed movement and this will be showcased on social platforms beginning the 15th of October. Savlon Swasth India is supporting the artists' collective and also contributing towards MFPA, India's artist training foundation with resources.

Speaking on this unique approach to encourage the habit of washing hands, Mr. Bobby Thomas, Country head of MFPA, India said, "This is a first and we are happy that we have collaborated with a committed programme like Savlon Swasth India Mission to share a different perspective this Global Handwashing Day. MFPA community of artists are united with the rest of the world in this fight against the pandemic and encourage everyone to make washing hands an irreplaceable habit. This beautifully expressed film, underlines the importance of washing hands for all."

Sameer Satpathy, Divisional Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business, ITC Limited, added, "The artists at MFPA are incredibly talented and this collaboration strengthens Savlon Swasth India's mission to educate, encourage and inspire behavioural change towards washing hands. Be it creating the globally recognised Healthy hands chalk sticks to encourage a habit of washing hands in children or introducing the first ever Braille enabled packs to ensure ease of access, Savlon Swasth India is committed to building an equitable world. #NoHandUnwashed continues this inclusive and supportive journey to make hand hygiene a priority for all."

Mouth& Foot Artists Association (MFPA)

The MFPA is an International Association of disabled artists, who due to a disability to their hands, create art with their mouth or feet. With over 800 artists across 74 countries, the Association serves as a platform to provide its members a unique opportunity to earn an independent, honest and secure livelihood through the sale of their artwork. For more information you can visit https://imfpa.org/

Savlon Swasth India Mission:

The Savlon Swasth India Mission programme by ITC has been a front runner in driving behavioural change towards handwashing and hygiene since its inception in 2016. It has reached over 15,000 schools in 82 cities and nearly 5.6 million children with its innovative outreach. The ongoing program has delivered measurable success in effectiveness to help inculcate hand hygiene habits in primary school children. With innovation in design and communication at its core, ITC Savlon has initiated numerous initiatives over the years like the Savlon Healthy Hands Chalk Sticks and Savlon ID Guard to educate and encourage hand hygiene.

Press Contact:

Saheli Chatterjee

ITC Limited

Saheli.chatterjee@itc.in

+91-9163323848

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1313460/NoHandUnwashed_Movement.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1313461/Savlon_MFPA_Logo.jpg

Related Links

www.itcportal.com



SOURCE ITC Limited