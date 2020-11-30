The Most Comfortable Chair in the World. Period.

TransSeas USA introduces Nightingale Chairs.

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nightingale CXO™ chair offers strong lumbar support, responsive ergonomic technology, plus the breathability and flexibility of the Ablex™ patterned mesh back.

Some of the best minds helped us combine proven ergonomic support with the latest state-of-the-art materials. The end result exceeded even our expectation of comfort.