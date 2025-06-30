The Mittlere Brücke as a playground for football and art

Since last week, five giant footballs have been decorating the Mittlere Brücke bridge. Klaus Littmann's temporary art installation 'Bridge Kick' marks the start of a smooth transition from Art Basel to UEFA Women's Euro 2025

These five giant footballs have been decorating the Mittlere Brücke bridge in Basel since last week.

The diameter of the oversized footballs corresponds to the width of the road, which is eleven metres. Due to their size, the balls have an impressive effect – both for passers-by on the ground and from a bird's eye view. The artist says: «With my temporary art interventions, I deliberately want to go where people are on the move. This turns public space into a projection surface for encounters, dialogue and new perspectives.»

Five balls, five matches

The number of balls refers to the five matches taking place in Basel, including the opening match on July 2nd and the final on July 27. Each ball represents a game and is both an eye-catcher and the bearer of a clear message. This is because one of the central elements of «Bridge Kick» is participation: before each game, the teams involved are invited to sign one of the objects on the bridge. This symbolic gesture is intended as an expression of mutual respect and shared experience beyond the competition. In this way, the entire installation could become a unique testimony to living cohesion – and the bridge itself a lively meeting place for fans and players.

The link between the fan zones

The fan zones at Barfüsserplatz and Messeplatz will open their doors this week, on July 1st, 2025 at 6 pm. The Mittlere Brücke will not only be a historical landmark, but also the connecting element between the two fan zones. «With this art intervention, we are generating the desired attention for women's football,» Sabine Horvath, the overall project manager of the UEFA Women's Euro in Basel, is convinced and adds: «Bridge Kick will create unique images of Basel on the ground and from the air that will go around the world.»

More footballs to welcome guests at EuroAirport

The same football motif has been rolling along the baggage carousels at EuroAirport since last week, greeting guests in a playful and creative way. The «Am laufenden Ball» installation was also created by Klaus Littmann and is a living symbol of the anticipation and football fever in Basel, the host city of the UEFA Women's Euro 2025. The installation is also part of EuroAirport's diverse welcome and advertising measures for the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 in Basel.

Image material and further information

Image material with drone footage for «Bridge Kick» (image source: Aviaticfilms) and photo and video material for «Am laufenden Ball» (image source: Klaus Littmann) are available.

About: Klaus Littmann is an internationally active artist, curator and producer from Basel. Known for his large-scale art installations in public spaces, his work constantly challenges social perceptions and opens up new perspectives.

