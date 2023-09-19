The Minesto tidal energy dragon featured on CBS News New York

Minesto AB

Sept. 19, 2023

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a news broadcasting by Vanessa Murdock, CBS News New York on Monday evening, Minesto was featured as part of the Ingka Group's exhibition on innovative solutions to climate crisis.

The news coverage includes Minesto's tidal energy technology and footage from the Action Speaks exhibition where a 3D-printed 1:6 scale model of Minesto's Dragon 12 kite is showcased. 

The CBS News New York coverage featuring Minesto is available here:

https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/news/protesters-continue-to-demand-end-of-use-of-fossil-fuels-to-combat-climate-change/

Minesto is featured from 2:07.

(Please note the access to the video might differ between different browsers and/or countries).

Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 735 23 71 58
ir@minesto.com

