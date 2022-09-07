The MICHELIN Guide Arrives in Abu Dhabi

- The MICHELIN Guide continues its expansion in the Middle East region

- Michelin will unveil the inaugural MICHELIN Guide Abu Dhabi 2023 edition in November 2022

ABU DHABI, UAE, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Abu Dhabi, the capital and largest Emirate of the United Arab Emirates, is a melting pot of cuisines and cultures. On top of being a dynamic centre for sports, art and cultural exchanges, the city has in recent years become a gastronomic hotspot known for its rich yet diverse culinary offers from local Emirati eateries to luxury dining rooms – and soon, for its MICHELIN Guide selected restaurants. In November 2022, the MICHELIN Guide will unveil its first-ever restaurant selection for Abu Dhabi, Michelin announced today. This makes the city the 41st destination covered by the MICHELIN Guide globally.

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guides and His Excellency Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi

Commenting on the announcement, Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guides, said: "The MICHELIN Guide inspectors have been working in Abu Dhabi for some time now, discovering and enjoying the rich and varied cuisines that the city has to offer, from creative and cosmopolite dishes to more traditional cuisines of the region, like Middle Eastern, Lebanese, and of course Emirati. The inspectors have relished the diversity and quality of all that the gastronomy of Abu Dhabi has revealed, and they can't wait to share their discoveries with our community of international gourmets."

The MICHELIN Guide Abu Dhabi 2023 selection will be made according to the tried and tested methodology applied all over the world by the inspectors of the MICHELIN Guide, based on its universally applied set of five criteria:

the quality of the ingredients

the mastery of cooking

the harmony of flavours

the personality of the chef through the cuisine

the consistency both over time and across the entire menu

These are applied to all the selected restaurants in order to help gastronomes from around the world make an informed choice from among high-quality options.

His Excellency Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said: "Abu Dhabi offers an incredibly rich and diverse culinary scene, representing flavours from around the world. Therefore, we are proud and excited to discover the first edition of MICHELIN Guide Abu Dhabi this November, which will strengthen our growing reputation as an emerging centre of culinary excellence. By sharing Abu Dhabi with the world this way, we can also introduce an array of inspiring, exciting and restoring experiences that visitors can find at their own pace."

The MICHELIN Guide conveys its restaurant reviews through an extensive system of distinctions, the most revered of which are its globally renowned MICHELIN Stars. One MICHELIN Star is awarded to restaurants for "high-quality cooking that is worth a stop," Two MICHELIN Stars for "excellent cooking that is worth a detour," and Three MICHELIN Stars for "exceptional cuisine that is worth a special journey."

Besides the coveted star ratings, the selection will also include the popular Bib Gourmand category, a distinction awarded to establishments that provide value-for-money three-course meals.

The full selection of the MICHELIN Guide Abu Dhabi 2023 will be available free of charge on both the MICHELIN Guide website https://guide.michelin.com and application. Restaurants will join the MICHELIN Guide selection of hotels, which features the most unique and exciting places to stay in Abu Dhabi and across the world. Visit the MICHELIN Guide website or download the free application for iOS and Android, to discover every restaurant in the selection and book memorable hotel experiences.

