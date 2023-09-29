THE MESSIKA HIGH JEWELRY SHOW LIGHTS UP FASHION WEEK

The Artistic Director unveiled 140 creations with a resolutely subversive spirit. Yellow diamonds, snow-setting, magnetic wear, pearls, colour contrasts, etc.

A celebration of creativity inspired by the extravagance and freedom of the legendary night spots of the seventies, like Studio 54, the Palace or Chez Régine. Exceptional unique pieces that reveal all the know-how of the Messika Parisian workshops.

Once again, the Maison created an event with the exceptional Solar Diva set and its radiant fancy intense yellow diamond, weighing almost 35 carats.

This is one of the largest stones ever set since the beginnings of the High Jewelry Maison.

Echoing the magnetic sets of the Midnight Sun collection, the clothes were designed by designer Nix Lecourt Mansion. Certain exclusive looks, set with diamonds, were specially co-created with Valérie Messika.

Stylist Héléna Tejedor worked alongside the Artistic Director to design unique and assertive looks: 30 bold and hypnotic silhouettes, created together to enhance the collection.

Some of the most famous fashion models paraded during this extraordinary show: Carla Bruni, Taylor Hill, Grace Elisabeth, Alton Mason, Adut Akech…

Ashley Graham presented and shared with everyone, these unique moments broadcast live on social networks.

An exhilarating evening which continued with a performance of Ava Max.

Boldness, spirit, freedom and creativity, Maison Messika ignited Fashion Week with this third fashion show which once again renewed the genre.

A selection of pictures is available within this link: https://we.tl/t-l0Xu4ligxv

@messika

#Messika #MessikaPFW #DisruptingDiamonds

www.messika.com

Contact Email: presse@messikagroup.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2235764/photo1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2235763/photo2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2235762/photo3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2235761/photo4.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2235760/photo5.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2235759/photo6.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2235758/photo7.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2235757/photo8.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2235703/MESSIKA_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MESSIKA