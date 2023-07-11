The Mall Group: The Ultimate Guide to Traveling to Bangkok with Kids

BANGKOK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the summer holiday fast approaching, families are in search of the perfect destination to create unforgettable memories with their children. Look no further than Bangkok, a vibrant city that caters to families with its diverse attractions, rich cultural experiences, delectable cuisine, affordable prices, and a wide range of shopping options. To ensure a smooth and enjoyable family vacation in Bangkok, thorough preparation and a positive mindset are the keys.

Bangkok experiences hot temperatures ranging from 35C-40C during the summer, along with occasional rainfall. It is advisable for families to pack lightweight clothing, umbrellas, and water-resistant shoes or slippers. When visiting temple attractions, long skirts or pants with sleeve shirts are recommended. Indoor activities are a great option and provide relief from the hot and humid weather during this season.

Bangkok's shopping centers offer an unparalleled experience and are accessible via the BTS Skytrain. Siam Paragon, Thailand's top shopping destination, is a must-visit for families. Located at BTS Siam station, Siam Paragon features Sea Life Bangkok Ocean World, a giant indoor aquarium, where kids can marvel at the wonders of the sea. Gourmet Eats on the floor above offers a delightful Bangkok street food experience in an air-conditioned environment. The 3rd floor of Siam Paragon is a paradise for both kids and moms, offering reasonably priced toys and high-quality gear.

For families seeking an off-the-beaten-path experience, Emporium and EmQuartier, under The Mall Group, at Prompong BTS station are the perfect options. These shopping malls integrate green space into their unique designs and cater to luxury brands. Carefully curated cosmetics, fragrances, apparel, and household products at the beauty hall on the G floor offer a luxurious experience for mothers. EmQuartier, located just across the street, offers exciting activities for children, including Bounce, a jumping stadium, and EmJoy, featuring Bunjee, an unique flying experience while also benefiting the posture and bone alignment. Both rooftop bars, restaurants, and the Gourmet Thai section offer excellent culinary experiences to families.

Before embarking on the shopping adventure, take note of these tips. While tourist cards obtained on the spot at Emporium, Emquartier or Paragon offer a 5% discount, the concierge and bellboys at the hotel have a secret deal: 10% discount card exclusively for tourists. In Thailand, tourists can claim VAT refunds once they spend 2,000 Baht at a single store/day.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2150244/image_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2150245/image_2.jpg

SOURCE The Mall Group