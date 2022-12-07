The Mall Group: Positioning Thailand as the GCC's Preferred Shopping Destination

BANGKOK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Against a backdrop of a recovering global economy and alleviated travel restrictions imposed due to ravaging effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic, The Mall Group of Thailand is aiming to capitalize on a resurgence of the Thai tourism sector by attracting visitors from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states to their shopping mall establishments.

As one of the leading mall chains in Thailand, The Mall Group is spearheading this initiative by focusing their outreach efforts on their leading malls, namely - Siam Paragon in downtown Bangkok, and the Emporium and EmQuarter in the Sukhumvit business district. The close proximity of these malls to major transportation hubs with direct BTS access, coupled with their interesting and bespoke attractions, makes them favorites amongst locals and tourists alike.

Taking the center stage, the malls feature an ensemble array of luxury and opulent brand offerings, ranging from designer jewelry and timepieces to bespoke merchandise and apparels. In order to cater for visitors from the GCC states, The Mall Group has set their sights on diversifying their tenant selection to accommodate more GCC themed attractions.

For those who are eyeing a sensory delight, a special emphasis has been placed by The Mall Group on the niche selection of fragrances available to intrigue visitors' senses. Patrons wishing for a unique dining experience can indulge themselves with cuisines from Thailand, Japan and China for a unique gastronomic tingle.

To promote Thailand as the preferred shopping destination for GCC states, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has also signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with Emirates, one of the flagship airlines of the UAE, in hopes of leveraging the airlines' vast global network to boost tourism to Thailand.

"This MoC comes at an opportune moment, just as TAT is ready to communicate with the world regarding Thailand's readiness in opening it's doors to international travelers from all over the world," said Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, the Governor of TAT.

Concurrently, Thailand and Saudi Arabia have also agreed to fully restore their diplomatic relations by enabling Saudia Airlines, the flagship carrier of Saudi Arabia, to reinstate their direct flights between the two nations. The Ministry of Tourism and Sports have set their sights on penetrating the various markets available in Saudi Arabia by enticing Saudi Travelers to Thailand.

"Previously, leisure visits by Saudi Arabians to Thailand were strictly prohibited, as travels were only permitted for medical treatments and official business and governmental affairs," said Mr. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, the Tourism and Sports minister of Thailand.

"We are now avidly promoting Thailand as the preferred tourist destination, and exploring further markets to attract visitors from Saudi Arabia to Thailand," Mr. Phiphat further added.

Tourists from GCC are known for their high spending power, and this is reflected with their average spending of 40,000 THB compared to an average of 10,000 THB for tourists from other regions. To capitalize on this spending power, The Mall Group is also launching new promotional campaigns as a way to incentivize their GCC shoppers. Shoppers can now enjoy an additional 5% discount when they download a tourist card, and are entitled to a 600 THB cash coupon when they achieve a cumulative expenditure of 20,000 THB at the department store.

In the months leading up to October 2022, the number of tourists from the GCC states making their way to Thailand has seen a steady and gradual monthly increase, with the biggest increase recorded in May as the Thai government eased Thailand's tourist entry policy.

