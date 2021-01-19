The Little-Known Tech That Could Transform Healthcare

FN Media Group Presents Safehaven.com Market Commentary

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One under-the-radar company looks to be an absolute game-changer for the healthcare industry. That's because, despite "Big Pharma's" massive resources and staggering amounts of spending, no large pharmaceutical company has ever been able to solve the industry's most critical problem. Mentioned in today's commentary includes: Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY), Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB), Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC), Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON).

That problem is a woefully inefficient drug development process. Drug development for major pharmaceutical companies can take as long as a decade...and cost hundreds of billions of dollars in research and development.

Yet a small, little-known company – which could become a truly disruptive cannabis player – now appears uniquely positioned to upend the drug development market by developing evidence-based cannabis products to combat many of the world's most serious medical conditions.

Juva Life ( JUVA ; JUVAF ) is a California-based life science company – with roots in the cannabis industry, that is aiming at outsized profit potential by working to unlock the boundless therapeutic value of cannabis. By potentially solving the massive problem that Big Pharma doesn't like to admit, this small company offers the chance for true "market disruption" in this aspect of healthcare.

Research-Based Therapeutic Development Is Key

Before examining the high upside potential of Juva Life's natural product therapies, it's important to understand that the company's work in this area is built on a solid foundation of vertical integration. That's because Juva Life essentially consists of two businesses that support each other in a way that allows for significant potential upside.

The first business is the company's cannabis business – a vertically integrated cannabis operation located in northern California. Their cannabis business includes manufacturing, cultivation, distribution, and delivery capabilities, allowing it to take advantage of the massive California cannabis market. Here's what Juva Life's ( JUVA ; JUVAF ) research is all about...

The current healthcare model is simply not working for millions of people. In order to develop a pharmaceutical-based drug – one that can be prescribed by a doctor – a company must be ready to invest up to 10 years of research and development along with potentially hundreds of millions of dollars.

Juva Life is building a novel technology platform founded on a more efficient clinical development pathway. This science-based approach offers a potentially game-changing alternative to what Big Pharma is currently offering the market. They are working to develop effective, targeted health solutions much more rapidly and at far less cost than Big Pharma is currently capable of.

Demand Is Growing

Juva Life ( JUVA ; JUVAF ) is now working to meet that demand using a research-based approach. Rather than pursue FDA approvals that could take up to ten years, their therapeutics division is involved in medicinal cannabis-based product research that is designed to be far more efficient.

Using IRB-approved patient research registries and their collection of real-world data with patient-reported and clinical outcomes, their research division will work to develop a wide range of pharmacy-grade cannabis products. These products will each be rigorously tested, and meticulously formulated.

Perhaps best of all, this efficient clinical development pathway – with a laser-like focus on consumer needs – are aimed to help the company develop these products much more quickly than traditional drug development with far less risk and at significantly less cost.

Research-Based Solutions

If successful, Juva Life's research-based technology platform for drug development could be an absolute game-changer – but it offers even greater potential than simply offering products directly to consumers. The company's tech platform, as well as its ever-growing database of information on specific efficacies of medical cannabis – would then be likely to attract significant attention from "Big Pharma."

The reason is simple: One of Big Pharma's biggest problems is the mountains of money it costs and the time it takes to get new pharmaceutical drugs approved.

Juva Life's ( JUVA ; JUVAF ) research protocols, already approved by the Western Institutional Review Board, could speed up the process dramatically. And the company is compiling massive amounts of data, including statistically relevant information about how specific products and cannabis strains demonstrate efficacy when treating specific ailments.

Maintain A Constant Revenue Stream

As a vertically integrated company, they pursue four revenue streams. In addition to their research, Juva Life's manufacturing, delivery, and retail revenue streams provide significant upside potential that helps fund the company's medical research efforts.

In terms of the cannabis revenue streams, they have...

1. Manufacturing – Juva Manufacturing will create Juva Life's in-house brands as well as white label products for other licensed recreational and medical cannabis companies.

2. Delivery – Juva Delivery is a network of cannabis delivery companies that service the San Francisco Bay Area and other cities within the state of California and currently generates at a run rate of $2.5 million in annual revenue for the company.

3. Retail – Juva Retail is a network of cannabis facilities that will serve the San Francisco Bay Area and other cities within the state of California. This includes a 1,000 square-foot dispensary in Hayward as well as having recently obtained an option on a high visibility retail location in downtown Redwood City.

Pioneers In The Cannabis Industry

From cultivation through manufacturing, quality control, testing and research, distribution, and retail customer experience, Juva Life ( JUVA ; JUVAF ) brings together a best-in-class team. This team includes...

Doug Chloupek – Founder, CEO and Chairman

Doug has worked across a range of verticals and brought multiple new businesses to life. Valley Grown Enterprises, Lux Wellness, and Medmar Healing Center, to name a few, have created tangible value for both consumers and investors alike. His work co-founding BAS Research led to it being granted the first California license, issued by the City of Berkeley in 2016, for medical cannabis manufacturing and research.

Neil Ruditsky – Chief Operations Officer

Neil has spent more than two decades in senior leadership positions in the hospitality and cannabis industries. Under his leadership, Elemental Wellness grew from $4M to $20M in four years.

Dan Hughes – VP of Operations

Dan entered the cannabis industry in 2010 as one of the first employees of Steep Hill. He has a proven track record of growing sales in cannabis retail for over 5 years including at Elemental Wellness where he served as Operations Manager and Director of Product Management.

Other companies set to win big in Cannabis 2.0:



Tilray Inc. (TLRY) is a leader in Canada's cannabis industry. With a near-billion-dollar market cap, Tilray is well-positioned to benefit from the ongoing wave of legalization – both medicinal and recreational – in the United States.

Though Tilray's financials took a hit, as did most of the stock market, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, its most recent earnings report was a lot milder than expected. While it still posted a loss, it was significantly less than Wall Street had expected. As a result, the company's share price mostly stabilized by December. This year started off with a bang, however. In just two weeks, Tilray is climbed by over 95%. And Biden's inauguration could be yet another catalyst to send it even higher.



Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP) is a pioneering biopharmaceutical firm with a strong focus on treatments targeting the endocannabinoid system. The company's treatments include medication and therapies for systemic sclerosis, dermatomyositis, cystic fibrosis, and system lupus erythematosus.



Corbus specializes in synthetic cannabinoids, or artificial versions of natural molecules derived from cannabis. These alternatives hold many advantages over natural plant-based cannabinoids, as they are easier to produce and offer a purity that cannabis simply cannot offer.



Corbus Pharmaceuticals started 2020 off strong, even resisting the wider-market downturn that saw many industries shed billions upon billions of dollars off their market caps. It did hit a snag, however, in September when its drug, Lenabasum , failed in phase III clinical trials to treat symptoms of a condition called diffuse cutaneous systemic sclerosis. Corbus saw its share price plummet by 77% in the following days, remaining stuck in the $1.50 range for the next few months. Since the beginning of the year, however, Corbus has seen increased interest in its stock, resulting in share prices climbing by 36% since January 4th.



Aurora Cannabis (ACB) is one of the biggest names in the burgeoning marijuana sector. With a market cap over $2.19 billion, Aurora has carved out its position as a leader in the industry. Over the past couple of years, Aurora has completed a number of high-profile takeovers, including the buyout of CanniMed and MedReleaf. And the company is still making moves.

Though Aurora had a tough year in 2020, seeing its share price fall 67% from $21.96 to $8.31 on the last trading day in December, the decline does present an opportunity for investors looking to gain exposure to the budding cannabis market as positive sentiment slowly begins to return to the sector. And it's already beginning to materialize.

Contrary to Aurora, Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) had a pretty stellar 2020. Though the company posted a lost in year-over-year revenue, its stock price has remained resilient thanks to its big-name partnerships. In fact, just this year, beverage giant Constellation Brands, increased its stake in the cannabis producer to 38.6%

Bill Newlands, president and CEO of Constellation Brands explained, "While global legalization of cannabis is still in its infancy, we continue to believe the long-term opportunity in this evolving market is substantial. Canopy is the best position to win in the emerging cannabis space and we are confident in the strategic direction of the company under David Klein and his team."

Thanks to these strategic moves, Canopy saw its share price jump from its March low of $10.37 to today's high of $33.38, representing a 221% increase for investors who jumped in at the right time.

Following its July slump, Cronos Group (CRON) has seen a surge in trading volume, with a renewed investor interest which has also been reflected in its share price. Since September, the company has seen its share price jump from $5.04 to a price of $11.23 today. That's a 122% return in just a few short months. Not too shabby.

Despite the relatively tough year, new president and CEO of Cronos Group, Kurt Schmidt remained optimistic, noting in the most recent earnings call that "Our [Cronos Group] value will come from technology breakthroughs and branded sales that will help establish relationships with our consumers."

By. Andy York

**IMPORTANT! BY READING OUR CONTENT YOU EXPLICITLY AGREE TO THE FOLLOWING. PLEASE READ CAREFULLY**



Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information includes that cannabis use and sales will grow as currently predicted; Juva's intended expansion into more markets; Juva's plans to bring the latest science and technology to its product research and development; that it could be granted growing and sales licenses; that Juva can lease new sales locations and gain brand recognition; that through efficiency and vertical integration Juva can substantially lower its production costs and time below competitors; that Juva can sell its product profitably; that Juva will create a range of cannabis consumer healthcare products, to be distributed through their own distribution channels; that Juva can successfully integrate pharmaceutical breakthroughs into its products; that Juva can achieve its sales targets and gross profit margins as planned; and that it will be able to carry out its business plans.

Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward looking information is subject to risks and uncertainties which include, among other things: that regulatory approvals may not be obtained or may be obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; growing competition in the cannabis industry; announced or expected business plans may not come to fruition because of inability to come to final terms, or inability to obtain regulatory compliance; competitors may quickly enter the industry; general economic conditions in the US, Canada and globally; the inability to secure financing necessary to carry out its business plans; competition for, among other things, capital and skilled personnel; the possibility that government policies or laws may not permit legal cannabis sales or growth or that favorable laws in place may change; interruption or failure of information or other technology systems; the cannabis market may not grow as expected; Juva's drive for efficiency, time and cost savings may not achieve the expected results and its accomplishments may be limited; Juva may not successfully develop a cannabis consumer brand; and it may not be successful in developing a cannabis based treatment for medical uses; even if it develops successful healthcare treatments, the products may not be accepted by the market; the company may not be able to protect its intellectual property; its patent applications may be rejected or successfully challenged; Juva's business plan carries risk, including its ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations in a highly regulated business; early entry risk by engaging in activities currently considered illegal under US federal laws; and regulatory risks relating to Juva's business, financings and strategic acquisitions.

DISCLAIMERS



PAID ADVERTISEMENT. This communication is a paid advertisement and is not a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Safehaven.com, owned by Medtronics Online Solutions Ltd., and their owners, managers, employees, and assigns (collectively "Safehaven.com") have been paid by the profiled company to disseminate this communication. In this case Safehaven.com has been paid by Juva ninety thousand US dollars for this article and certain banner ads. This compensation is a major conflict with our ability to be unbiased, more specifically:



This communication should be viewed as a commercial advertisement only. We have not investigated the background of the company. Frequently companies profiled in our alerts experience a large increase in volume and share price during the course of investor awareness marketing, which often end as soon as the investor awareness marketing ceases. We do not guarantee the timeliness, accuracy, or completeness of the information on our site or in our newsletters.



SHARE OWNERSHIP. The owner of Safehaven.com owns shares of Juva and therefore benefits from its price appreciation. Safehaven.com will not notify the market when it decides to buy or sell shares of this issuer in the market. This is why we stress that you conduct extensive due diligence as well as seek the advice of your financial advisor or a registered broker-dealer before investing in any securities.



NOT AN INVESTMENT ADVISOR. Safehaven.com is not registered or licensed by any governing body in any jurisdiction to give investing advice or provide investment recommendation. ALWAYS DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH and consult with a licensed investment professional before making an investment. This communication should not be used as a basis for making any investment.



DISCLAIMER: Safehaven.com is Source of all content listed above. FN Media Group, LLC (FNM), is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with Safehaven.com or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by Safehaven.com are solely those of Safehaven.com and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release.

FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.



This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

