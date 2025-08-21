The Lighting Design Group Expands into the UK & Europe

Bringing Award-Winning Broadcast Lighting to a Global Stage

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lighting Design Group (LDG), the Emmy Award-winning leader in broadcast lighting design, is proud to announce its official expansion into the United Kingdom and broader European market. Known for shaping the visual identity of the world's most watched news, sports, and entertainment broadcasts, LDG is bringing its full-service capabilities, creative leadership, and 35-year legacy of excellence to new partners and productions in the UK and across Europe. LDG's extensive global track record already includes major international projects such as studio launches, live sporting events like the Olympics, and high-profile religious events including papal transfers. This new phase of growth builds on that legacy, meeting rising demand for high-quality, global-ready broadcast production.

"We're entering the UK and Europe with intention, not hesitation," said Steve Brill, President of LDG. "Our clients are producing content for international audiences, and they need lighting partners who understand the scale, complexity, and speed of global production. LDG brings the creative vision, technical expertise, and operational strength to meet that need, anywhere in the world."

"Lighting is a language and we speak it fluently," said Dennis Size, Executive Vice President of Design at LDG. "From iconic American studios to international broadcasts, we design light that shapes mood, enhances storytelling, and delivers consistency across every frame. We're excited to bring that design philosophy and creative energy to the UK and across Europe."

A Full Suite of Broadcast Lighting Services

LDG delivers world-class lighting design and production support for:

Broadcast: From national news studios to international sports coverage, LDG creates broadcast lighting environments that are consistent, brand-aligned, and camera-perfect

From national news studios to international sports coverage, LDG creates broadcast lighting environments that are consistent, brand-aligned, and camera-perfect Corporate: From Fortune 500 companies to global institutions, LDG designs, installs, and supports corporate broadcast studios and executive communication platforms

From Fortune 500 companies to global institutions, LDG designs, installs, and supports corporate broadcast studios and executive communication platforms Remote & Live Events: Whether it's a red carpet, a world summit, or a live event in a remote location, LDG deploys elite lighting teams worldwide to deliver on-site, real-time excellence

Whether it's a red carpet, a world summit, or a live event in a remote location, LDG deploys elite lighting teams worldwide to deliver on-site, real-time excellence Systems Integration: LDG provides expert consultation, lighting infrastructure design, control systems engineering, and fixture installation for new studio builds and renovations

LDG's in-house team includes top designers, Emmy-winning creatives, engineers, gaffers, and production support specialists, all backed by 24/7 client service and a hands-on operations team that delivers with precision and speed.

Built for the Speed of Broadcast. Engineered for Global Scale.

LDG's UK and European expansion goes beyond creative reach, it's about operational readiness. With local lighting design crews and dedicated partners across the UK and Europe, LDG is equipped to launch new projects on demand while maximizing budget efficiency. The operations team is prepared to deliver seamless, turnkey solutions across borders and time zones, including:

World-class local teams specializing in lighting design and implementation

End-to-end equipment logistics

Best-in-class crewing support and expertise

An international network of trusted local production partners

International dealer relationships, local crew, and crewing expertise

"We've built our operations to be global-ready," said Sheryl Wisniewski, Vice President of Operations. "That means consistent quality, streamlined deployment, and complete integration with our partners, whether they're producing a nightly news program in London or a live sports event in Milan."

About The Lighting Design Group

Founded in 1989, The Lighting Design Group is a premier global provider of lighting design for television, live events, and corporate broadcast. Headquartered in New York with operations now extending to the UK and across Europe, LDG serves a diverse roster of clients including broadcast networks, multinational corporations, streaming platforms, and major sports franchises. With multiple Emmy Awards and a decades-long track record of creative excellence, LDG continues to set the industry standard for broadcast lighting, bringing emotion, clarity, and consistency to screens around the world.

