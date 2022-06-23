THE LEGENDARY LAGUNA, A LUXURY COLLECTION RESORT & SPA, NUSA DUA BALI RETURNS AFTER AN EXTENSIVE RENOVATION

"The heart of the remake of The Laguna, our very first in 2 decades, ensures that the next chapter of the resort's journey honors its rich indigenous heritage through stunning décor. Our timely decision to renovate The Laguna in the midst of a global pandemic was driven by our commitment to restore this historic icon and inspire others to rebuild Bali for the future," said Shirley Tan, Chief Executive Officer, Rajawali Property Group.

"30 years ago, we welcomed the debut of The Luxury Collection brand to Bali, one of the most popular island destinations in Indonesia with the opening of The Laguna. Since then, the resort has offered treasured memories to discerning guests from all around the world. As we look ahead to the optimistic return of travel, we look forward to welcoming travelers to Bali and create memorable and distinctive experiences that are unique to this most sought-after destination," said Rajeev Menon, President, Asia Pacific (excluding Greater China), Marriott International

The resort is an oasis with panoramic views of the Indian Ocean. The guestrooms, restaurants, and public areas have undergone a thoughtful restoration, along with an entirely revamped arrival and lobby experience amidst pristine gardens with centuries-old trees and lush greenery. As guests approach the resort's lobby, the chime of a gong (a traditional cymbal instrument used to welcome royal families) resonates, symbolizing the joy of welcoming a guest for an enriching experience throughout their stay.

Elevated Nautical-Inspired Interiors

The guestrooms have been refreshed with natural materials and inspired by the collective stories and traditions of Bali. Nautical elements take centerstage in the nuanced design, influenced by the resort's seven lagoons. A color palette of neutral earthy tones ensures a balance between traditional warmth and adds a modern touch throughout its 287 rooms, suites, and villas.

Emblematic features such as a panel of Balinese sulaman embroidery seen in kebaya adorn the rooms' headboards; bespoke selection of lamps, shiplap walls, and leather detailing of a suitcase next to the bed all come together as a nod to travel and discovery, part of the DNA of The Luxury Collection.

An Exquisite Epicurean Destination for Gourmands

Banyubiru is a tribute to the unique traditional warung stalls in the villages, accompanied by the notable use of materials such as bamboo and rattan. The all-day dining restaurant offers breakfast and themed dinners. De Bale is a re-enactment of a quintessential Balinese village courtyard, where authentic and iconic experiences are created. Guests can look forward to a glass of jamu (a famed traditional drink infused with turmeric and ginger) upon arrival. As part of its evening ritual, De Bale will showcase village dances and storytelling for all guests. With a convivial ambiance, the theatrical lounge and bar also features an expansive entertainment terrace, perfect for hosting private events and coffee breaks during group meetings and functions.

The regeneration of The Laguna is a testament to the long-standing partnership between Marriott International and Rajawali Property Group, which currently owns six Marriott properties as well as the ultra-modern Langkawi International Convention Centre (LICC), with a total of more than 1,157 rooms throughout properties in Malaysia and Indonesia. The latter's distinguished portfolio includes The St. Regis Bali Resort, The St. Regis Langkawi, and the anticipated opening of The St. Regis Jakarta. With more than 19 brands, Marriott International currently operates 59 hotels in Indonesia, with more hotels expected to open this year.

Perfectly timed to coincide with the much-anticipated 2022 G20 Bali Summit, The Laguna is poised to welcome guests from around the world for all occasions from business meetings to special events with immersive luxury in the heart of Bali. For more information or to book a stay, please visit The Laguna, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa

About The Laguna, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Nusa Dua, Bali

Nestled on Bali's pristine white sand beach of Nusa Dua with infinite Indian Ocean views, The Laguna, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Nusa Dua, Bali boasts seven shimmering lagoon pools, one for each day of the week, and 287 guestrooms, suites and villas surrounding lush tropical gardens. Featuring an enchanting Lagoon Spa and state-of-the-art fitness center, contemporary indoor and outdoor meeting venues all complemented by the personalized touches of the Luxury Collection Concierge service, which curates its programs to unlock the true essence of Bali for global explorers. The Laguna Resort & Spa delivers a variety of dining options from around the world: Banyubiru for Pan-Asian and international cuisines, beachfront Arwana for unparalleled premium coastal cuisine showcasing fresh live seafood, oysters, sushi and the island's favorite Sunday Beach & BBQ Brunch. Cornerstone, a private wine room and Deli highlighting casual dining, homemade treats and daily specialties. Signature cocktails, wines, spirits, and light bites are on offer throughout the resort at Kul Kul Bar, De Bale Lounge & Bar and Sapphire Bar. For more information, please visit www.thelagunabali.com

About The Luxury Collection® Hotels & Resorts

The Luxury Collection®, part of Marriott International, Inc., is comprised of world-renowned hotels and resorts offering unique, authentic experiences that evoke lasting, treasured memories. For the global explorer, The Luxury Collection offers a gateway to the world's most exciting and desirable destinations. Each hotel and resort is a unique and cherished expression of its location; a portal to the destination's indigenous charms and treasures. Originated in 1906 under the CIGA® brand as a collection of Europe's most celebrated and iconic properties, today The Luxury Collection brand is a glittering ensemble of nearly 120 of the world's finest hotels and resorts in more than 35 countries and territories. All of these hotels, many of them centuries old, are internationally recognized as being among the world's finest. For more information and new openings, visit theluxurycollection.com or follow Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. The Luxury Collection is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

About Rajawali Property Group

Rajawali Property Group is the real estate investment and development arm of Rajawali Group. Rajawali Group is one of Indonesia's largest investors. Driven by the philosophy of value creation, the Group has successfully engaged across a wide range of industries, including hotel & property, agriculture, mining, infrastructure, transportation, and media. Over the last three decades, the Group has built a solid reputation for strategic investments, including Indonesia's first privately-owned television network Rajawali Citra Televisi Indonesia (RCTI), the nation's first private mobile services operator PT XL Excelcomindo Pratama, and growing PT Express Transindo Utama into the country's second largest taxi operator by fleet size with a business model recognized by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) as an effective poverty reduction program for emerging economies. The Group's track record in value creation includes the turnaround of PT Perusahaan Rokok Tjap Bentoel and partnering with the Government of Indonesia to significantly increase the shareholder value of the country's largest cement maker PT (Persero) Semen Gresik Tbk. As part of the Group's vision of a sustainable future for Indonesia and Asia, it established the Rajawali Foundation Institute for Asia and initiated the Harvard Kennedy School Indonesia Program to enhance research and education in public policy and governance issues.

