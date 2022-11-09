THE LEGENDARY AND LUXURY BRAND DORCHESTER COLLECTION WILL OPEN ITS FIRST HOTEL IN ASIA WITHIN TORCH TOWER, THE TALLEST BUILDING IN JAPAN

TOKYO TORCH, A NEW LANDMARK IN JAPAN BECKONING THE WORLD

TOKYO, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dorchester Collection has been selected to manage the hotel within "Torch Tower", the highest building in Japan, by Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. and Tokyo Century Corporation. The hotel is scheduled to open in 2028.

Award-winning Dorchester Collection currently comprises nine iconic hotels in London, Paris, Milan, Rome, and Los Angeles. Next year the company will open its first hotel in the Middle East, The Lana, Dubai. Each of these hotels has a strong individuality rooted in the city's culture and heritage, and forms an integral part of the local community. The highly anticipated hotel in Torch Tower will be the first Dorchester Collection hotel in Asia, offering gracious Japanese hospitality, combined with the brand's elevated service and experiences.

AIMS OF TOKYO TORCH AND DORCHESTER COLLECTION

TOKYO TORCH aims to become a core of urban tourism as the gateway to Tokyo and Japan, and the hotel is a key component of this redevelopment in the heart of Tokyo's city centre. Located in the upper floors of Torch Tower, the tallest building in Japan, the hotel offers a panoramic view of Tokyo Bay, the city centre, as well as of Mt. Fuji. The "SKY HILL" will become the symbol of the hotel and the city itself, an oasis of tranquillity where nature can be enjoyed through all one's senses, creating a unique experience fused with the vibrancy of the hotel.

Combining these aspects with Dorchester Collection, which has carved its name in the history and culture of many parts of the world, the aim will be to create the only worldview with TOKYO TORCH, and a true luxury area in Japan that can be experienced nowhere else.

Christopher Cowdray, chief executive officer, Dorchester Collection

'This new hotel will become a beacon for Japan's ultra-luxury hotel landscape and set new benchmarks. World-class architects will inspire with their symbolic design torch concept, lighting up not only the future of Tokyo and Japan but also the world. Tokyo has long been an integral part of our growth strategy given it is a gateway to Asia and its global significance, and to be partnering with the highly esteemed Mitsubishi Estate Co. Ltd. and Tokyo Century Corporation is a true honour. Their core values are perfectly aligned with ours given the vision of 'a love for people, a love for the city' and our 'We Care' philosophy.'

Junichi Yoshida, president & chief executive officer, Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd.

'We are delighted to welcome the historic and traditional Dorchester Collection as our partner. We are confident that by infusing the culture and hospitality that Dorchester Collection has cultivated over the years, the hotel will provide a "one-of-a-kind experience" that is unique to this location.'

Yoichiro Nakai, deputy president and executive officer, Tokyo Century Corporation

'It is a pleasure to have Dorchester Collection, which operates famous hotels around the world, become a part of TOKYO TORCH, a symbol of our partnership of more than a decade with Mitsubishi Estate. I believe the brand philosophy "one-of-a-kind experience" woven by Torch Tower as Japan's tallest building and Dorchester Collection will make Tokyo and Japan newly compelling.'

DORCHESTER COLLECTION

Dorchester Collection is a portfolio of the world's foremost luxury hotels and residences. The unique properties are all legendary in their own right, with rich heritages and worldwide reputations as places offering the most sought-after experiences of good living, charm, elegance, and unparalleled standards of service.

The current portfolio includes the following hotels:

THE DORCHESTER LONDON, 45 PARK LANE LONDON, COWORTH PARK ASCOT

LE MEURICE PARIS, HÔTEL PLAZA ATHÉNÉE PARIS, HOTEL PRINCIPE DI SAVOIA MILAN, HOTEL EDEN ROME

THE BEVERLY HILLS HOTEL BEVERLY HILLS, HOTEL BEL-AIR LOS ANGELES, THE LANA DUBAI (opening 2023)

Luxury residences include:

MAYFAIR PARK RESIDENCES LONDON, AVA AT PALM JUMEIRAH DUBAI,

THE RESIDENCES DUBAI, ONE AT PALM JUMEIRAH DUBAI

