THE LEELA PALACES, HOTELS AND RESORTS WELCOMES FORMER MISS WORLD AND ACTOR MANUSHI CHHILLAR TO THE 'ICONS OF INDIA BY THE LEELA'

Commenting on the association Anjali Mehra , Vice President Marketing , The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, said , "We are delighted to be associated with Manushi Chhillar who has carved her own path of excellence at the world stage with her self-confidence, self-assurance and self-belief. Manushi's commitment to social initiatives, and her contributions as a Miss World to further India's position at a world stage makes her a true Icon of India by The Leela. Manushi has demonstrated single minded focus and professionalism at a very young age and her drive to work hard to ensure her dreams come true makes her a role model for the young generation."

Speaking on the occasion Manushi Chhillar who is making her debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Yash Raj Films' Prithviraj, said, "I truly believe that our roots give us the wings to fly and I am delighted to be associated with The Leela brand that is rooted in Indian culture, heritage and beliefs but is also constantly elevating experiences to stay as the world's best. Their properties are beautiful and their hospitality legendary. I am privileged to be collaborating with this beautiful brand and look forward to an exciting partnership."

The Leela is the epitome of true Indian hospitality imbued with a distinct aesthetic that celebrates the country's traditions, art, cuisine, artisanal craft and culture and is rooted in its offering of India's rich heritage to the world. Together with Manushi Chhillar, The Leela will create a robust calendar of experiences that can engage and inspire guests through a shared passion for wellness and social impact.

About The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts

Headquartered in Mumbai, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts is owned by a Brookfield Asset Management-sponsored private real estate fund and operates eleven award-winning properties in major cities and leisure destinations across India. These include the flagship hotel in the capital city of New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Udaipur, Jaipur, Gurugram, East Delhi, Goa, Mumbai and Gandhinagar. The Leela celebrates each hotel through its unique location, art, culture and cuisine with thoughtful services, celebratory rituals and immersive experiences. The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts was voted the World's Best Hotel Brand twice in a row by Travel + Leisure, USA, World's Best Awards Survey, 2020 and 2021. The brand is well poised to embrace the next phase in its growth trajectory. An epitome of true Indian luxury hospitality, The Leela is committed to providing guests with unforgettable stays in settings that capture the essence of India. The brand has a marketing alliance with US-based Preferred Hotels & Resorts and is a member of the Global Hotel Alliance.

For more information, please visit our website www.theleela.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1772096/Manushi_Chhillar_The_Leela_Goa.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1441809/The_Leela_Logo.jpg

SOURCE The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts