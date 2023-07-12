THE LEELA PALACES, HOTELS AND RESORTS VOTED AMONG THE TOP 3 WORLD'S BEST HOTEL BRANDS BY THE READERS OF TRAVEL+LEISURE USA 2023

The World's Best Brand In 2020 And 2021, The Leela Has Been Voted #3 Top Hotel Brand In Travel+Leisure World's Best Awards Survey 2023

MUMBAI, India, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts has once again been recognized among the top 3 World's Best Hotel Brands by readers of Travel+Leisure USA. Voted the World's #1 Hotel brand in 2020 and 2021, the brand has once again won top accolades, ranking #3 in the Top Hotel Brand in Travel+Leisure World's Best Awards Survey 2023. This honour is a recognition of the brand's consistency in its pursuit of excellence and commitment to delivering true Indian luxury with the graciousness of Indian hospitality.

The Leela Palace Udaipur has also been featured in the 100 Best Hotels in the World and in the 5 Favourite Resorts in India while The Leela Palace New Delhi has been included in the 3 Best City Hotels in India and the 15 Best City Hotels in Asia.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Anuraag Bhatnagar, Chief Executive Officer, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, said, "We are delighted and humbled to win this prestigious recognition and be featured amongst the world's top 3 hotel brands once again. This honour is a testament to the hard work, passion and dedication of our associates who are committed to creating authentic luxury experiences while placing the guest at the centre of everything we do. We are delighted that our nuanced approach to luxury is resonating with the discerning global traveller, and we thank them for their trust and support."

Travel+Leisure World's Best Award Survey is a renowned benchmark of excellence for travel and hospitality companies globally. It honours the finest travel experiences in the world selected by Travel+Leisure's global readership of discerning travellers. Readers rate their experiences and evaluate hotels across the world, based on characteristics such as rooms, location/ facilities, service, food, and value.

The Leela has always placed high importance on the ever-evolving needs and expectations of the luxury traveller and has focused on curating meaningful and relevant experiences while staying true to its philosophy of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'—Guest is God. The Leela experience is infused with a distinct aesthetic that celebrates India's rich art, cuisine and culture that is engrained in its offering of India's heritage to the world. This is not only a recognition of what the brand has been able to achieve but also a tribute to the love that Indian hospitality enjoys globally.

About The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts

Headquartered in Mumbai, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts is owned by a Brookfield Asset Management-sponsored private real estate fund and operates eleven award-winning properties in major cities and leisure destinations across India. These include the flagship hotel in the capital city of New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Udaipur, Jaipur, Gurugram, East Delhi, Mumbai, Gandhinagar and now Kovalam and Ashtamudi in Kerala. The Leela celebrates each hotel through its unique location, art, culture and cuisine with thoughtful services, celebratory rituals, and immersive experiences. The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts was voted the World's Best Hotel Brand twice in a row by Travel + Leisure, USA, World's Best Awards Survey, 2020 and 2021. In 2023, the brand has once again been featured in the top 3 World's Best Hotel Brands. An epitome of true Indian luxury hospitality, The Leela is committed to providing guests with unforgettable stays in settings that capture the essence of India. The brand has a marketing alliance with US-based Preferred Hotels & Resorts and is a member of the Global Hotel Alliance.

