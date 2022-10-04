THE LEELA PALACES, HOTELS AND RESORTS PARTNERS WITH RAJASTHAN POLO CLUB FOR ITS INAUGURAL SPONSORSHIP OF THE ROYAL SPORT IN INDIA

His Highness Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh Of Jaipur To Lead The Leela Polo Team at The Leela Maharaja Sawai Man Singh Polo Cup 2022

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, today announced an exclusive collaboration with Rajasthan Polo Club, celebrating the brand's inaugural sponsorship of the royal sport in India with The Leela Maharaja Sawai Man Singh Polo Cup 2022. The tournament will take place from 3rd October – 9th October 2022 at Rajasthan Polo Club in the Pink City of Jaipur, Rajasthan.

(L-R): Evan Power, Maharaj Narendra Singh, Anjali Mehra, Digvijay Singh Shekhawat, Chandrashekhar Joshi, Abhimayu Pathak

Speaking on the association Mr. Anuraag Bhatnagar, Chief Operating Officer, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, said, "We feel privileged to be associated with the Rajasthan Polo Club for our inaugural sponsorship of Polo in India with The Leela Maharaja Sawai Man Singh Polo Cup 2022. At The Leela, we are committed to curating exclusive experiences that resonate with passions of our guests and this partnership gives us the perfect opportunity to do so while paying homage to the country's dynamic heritage and this historic sport. We are also extremely honoured to have HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur lead The Leela Polo team."

Commenting on the occasion Maharaj Narendra Singh from the Rajasthan Polo Club said, "It is a matter of great pride and celebration that The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts has partnered with the Rajasthan Polo Club, Jaipur to sponsor The Leela Maharaja Sawai Man Singh Polo Cup 2022. I am personally grateful to The Leela brand for their support and hope that this is the beginning of a long and lasting partnership between them and the Rajasthan Polo Club, Jaipur. My son HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur is eagerly looking forward to leading The Leela Polo Team in what promises to be a highly anticipated tournament."

The Leela Maharaja Sawai Man Singh Polo Cup 2022 takes centre stage at the Rajasthan Polo Club this month, beginning on Monday 3rd October 2022 and will culminate in the finals on Sunday 9th October 2022. As the title sponsor of the tournament, polo enthusiasts and guests are invited to enjoy the day's matches from The Leela marquee. The brand will host VIP guests, Members of the Governing Council and members of the Rajasthan Polo Club to experience an afternoon of Polo followed by the presentation ceremony and an Afternoon Tea. The Leela Palace Jaipur will also host a gala evening as a celebration of the association and the official closing of the tournament.

The rich history associated with the Rajasthan Polo Club and the Royal Family in Jaipur makes these events and the association with the polo club even more extraordinary and in line with the legacy of The Leela brand. The Leela is imbued with a distinct aesthetic that celebrates the country's traditions, art, cuisine, artisanal craft and culture and is rooted in its offering of India's rich heritage to the world. The royal sport of Polo with a history as rich and varied as India herself, and a brand which is the epitome of true Indian luxury, The Leela Maharaja Sawai Man Singh Polo Cup 2022 is a perfect vantage to indulge in timeless traditions with insider access and unravel the mystery and the magic of one of the oldest games in the world.

The Leela has always been focused on curating experiences that resonate with the evolving needs of today's discerning luxury traveler. As the brand gears up to embrace the next phase of its growth trajectory, it continues to evolve and focus on experiential and conscious luxury while remaining true to its ethos of 'Atithi Devo Bhava – Guest is God.'

ABOUT THE LEELA PALACES, HOTELS AND RESORTS

Headquartered in Mumbai, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts is owned by a Brookfield Asset Management-sponsored private real estate fund and operates twelve award-winning properties in major cities and leisure destinations across India. These include the flagship hotel in the capital city of New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Udaipur, Jaipur, Gurugram, East Delhi, Goa, Mumbai, Gandhinagar and Kovalam. The Leela celebrates each hotel through its unique location, art, culture and cuisine with thoughtful services, celebratory rituals, and immersive experiences. The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts was voted the World's Best Hotel Brand twice in a row by Travel + Leisure, USA, World's Best Awards Survey, 2020 and 2021. The brand is well poised to embrace the next phase in its growth trajectory with upcoming projects which include a leisure resort in Ashtamudi. An epitome of true Indian luxury hospitality, The Leela is committed to providing guests with unforgettable stays in settings that capture the essence of India. The brand has a marketing alliance with US-based Preferred Hotels & Resorts and is a member of Global Hotel Alliance.

