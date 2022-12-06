THE LEELA PALACES, HOTELS AND RESORTS LAUNCHES 'THE LEELA PALACE TRAIL' - A CURATED ITINERARY SHOWCASING THE QUINTESSENCE OF INCREDIBLE INDIA

Breathtaking Settings, Immersive Rituals, Destination Discovery, Signature Palace Services, And The Graciousness Of Indian Hospitality - Rediscover The Art Of Royal Living Across Six Magical Destinations

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts announced the launch of 'The Leela Palace Trail' - a thoughtfully curated itinerary that is a majestic celebration of India's palatial grandeur defined by its rich cultural heritage, immersive rituals and bespoke signature programing with the true graciousness of Indian hospitality.

The Leela Palace Udaipur

There is no place in the world quite like India and nowhere better to unlock its treasures and unravel its mysteries than at The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts . The Leela Palace Trail offers multi-day itineraries to six exquisite award-winning palaces and resorts in the country's most alluring destinations including New Delhi, Jaipur, Udaipur, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kovalam. Each palace will not only astonish you with its unique architecture and exquisite environs but will present to you India at its luxurious best.

Marvel at the ornate Vijayanagara inspired architecture of The Leela Palace Bengaluru . Learn the culinary secrets of Rajasthan at The Leela Palace Jaipur . Discover the grandeur of the royal heritage of the land of the Mewars at The Leela Palace Udaipur perched on the banks of the majestic Lake Pichola. Explore lively city bazaars with The Leela Palace New Delhi or restore inner balance with the ancient science of Ayurveda at The Leela Kovalam . This is the essence of India to be savoured with all your senses.

Commenting on The Leela Palace Trail, Mr. Anuraag Bhatnagar, Chief Operating Officer, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts said, "For over three decades, The Leela brand has come to be known for delivering an uncompromising level of personalized experiences which stems from the timeless Indian tradition of Atithi Devo Bhava - Guest is God. Built on this ethos, The Leela Palace Trail allows for an immersive experience of everything that is quintessentially India with authenticity and grace."

The Leela Palace Trail is a thoughtfully crafted offering with two distinctive packages, The Leela Palace Trail and The Leela Palace Trail - Curated. While the former allows you to experience the opulence of India's finest palaces with the flexibility of weaving in your own destination experiences, while The Leela Palace Trail – Curated is a well thought out itinerary that anticipates your every need and offers a distinctive Leela lens on the destination from the time you arrive until your departure.

The itinerary extends a local immersion of the destinations along with signature Leela offerings. Some of the highlights include a traditional welcome, The Leela Palace Service, unique dining experientials, ceremonial rituals, wellness therapies, palace tour, guided city tours, rejuvenating yoga sessions, local transfers, and savings on hotel services. The itinerary requires a stay of minimum 5 nights spread across two resorts and one city hotel as mandatory.

To know more:

Detailed Brochure - please click here

Video Tour- please click here

Log on to www.theleela.com or call us at +91 124 4425 444 or email at palace.trail@theleela.com to find out more or to reserve your experience.

THE LEELA PALACE NEW DELHI:

A divine testimony to the grandeur of Lutyen's Delhi, The Leela Palace New Delhi stands magnificently in Chanakyapuri, near the Diplomatic Enclave and historical monuments. From its architecture and decor, gastronomy to hospitality, this glorious modern palace is a true muse of the city's multifaceted legacy. Discover more here.

THE LEELA PALACE JAIPUR:

An icon of modern palatial majesty, The Leela Palace Jaipur is nestled amidst tranquil environs set over 8 acres of landscaped gardens, against the grand backdrop of the Aravalli range. The Palace allows the discerned traveller to discover the Pink City in all its glory - its fabled past and its vibrant present. Discover more here.

THE LEELA PALACE UDAIPUR:

For centuries, visitors have marvelled at the royal splendour of Udaipur's magnificent palaces and forts. Perched on the Lake Pichola, The Leela Palace Udaipur exemplifies Rajasthani architecture and evokes the grandeur of Udaipur's rich and royal heritage. Discover more here.

THE LEELA PALACE BENGALURU:

Drawing inspiration from the grand architectural style from the Vijayanagara empire, this plush palace is adorned with copper domes and ornate ceilings that reflect the grandeur of palaces of a bygone era. Discover more here.

THE LEELA PALACE CHENNAI:

Reminiscent of the Chettinad Palace and its architecture, The Leela Palace Chennai holds rich historic influences that will lead you to a voyage of age-old traditions and hospitality. Experience this magnificent sea-facing modern palace hotel with its decorated walls, enviable collection of art and artefacts that depict Chennai's rich cultural heritage and a picturesque view of the tranquil waterfront. Discover more here.

THE LEELA KOVALAM, A RAVIZ HOTEL:

Perched on a hilltop that gently slopes into the Arabian Sea is The Leela Kovalam, A Raviz Hotel. Ensconced in a grove of coconut palms, lapped by emerald seas and cradled by spectacular crescent beaches, witness the most stunning sea views and breath-taking sunsets. Set amidst lush greenery, this balmy paradise unlocks the true essence of the land and everything that is quintessentially Kerala. Discover more here.

ABOUT THE LEELA PALACES, HOTELS AND RESORTS

Headquartered in Mumbai, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts is owned by a Brookfield Asset Management-sponsored private real estate fund and operates eleven award-winning properties in major cities and leisure destinations across India. These include the flagship hotel in the capital city of New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Udaipur, Jaipur, Gurugram, East Delhi, Mumbai, Gandhinagar and now Kovalam. The Leela celebrates each hotel through its unique location, art, culture and cuisine with thoughtful services, celebratory rituals, and immersive experiences. The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts was voted the World's Best Hotel Brand twice in a row by Travel + Leisure, USA, World's Best Awards Survey, 2020 and 2021. The brand is well poised to embrace the next phase in its growth trajectory with upcoming projects which includes a leisure resort in Ashtamudi in Kerala. An epitome of true Indian luxury hospitality, The Leela is committed to providing guests with unforgettable stays in settings that capture the essence of India. The brand has a marketing alliance with US-based Preferred Hotels & Resorts and is a member of the Global Hotel Alliance.

