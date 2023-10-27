THE LEELA PALACES, HOTELS AND RESORTS AND PREFERRED HOTELS & RESORTS CELEBRATE 15 YEARS OF STRATEGIC ASSOCIATION WITH A STRENGTHENED AND GROWING PARTNERSHIP

The Leela Kovalam, A Raviz Hotel, The Leela Ashtamudi, A Raviz Hotel and The Leela Gandhinagar Join Preferred Hotels & Resorts Global Portfolio

The Leela Palace Udaipur and The Leela Palace Bengaluru to be Part of the Beyond Green Global Portfolio of the Earth's Most Sustainable Hotels

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, one of India's most awarded luxury hotel brands, and Preferred Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest independent hotel brand celebrates 15 years of partnership. The two share a vision to provide unparalleled hospitality to the globally discerning traveller in some of the most alluring destinations around the world. In a joint statement today, they announced the expansion of their relationship with the inclusion of The Leela Kovalam, A Raviz Hotel, The Leela Ashtamudi, A Raviz Hotel and The Leela Gandhinagar to the Preferred Hotels & Resorts portfolio.

This longstanding partnership is a testament to Preferred's strength in executing innovative global strategies that cater to the individual needs of its member hotels to create mutually beneficial relationships. This synergetic alliance also supports The Leela's ambitious yet strategic development plans and enables the luxury hotel brand to tap into the results-driven benefits of Preferred's global infrastructure and distribution platform and network of sales professionals located in 35 offices worldwide. In turn, Preferred Hotels & Resorts continues to expand its presence in one of the world's fastest growing economies and a burgeoning leisure and business travel market.

The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts and Preferred Hotels & Resorts today also announced the further strengthening of their partnership with two Leela marquee palaces joining Beyond Green, Preferred Hotel's global portfolio of the most sustainable hotels around the world. The Leela Palace Udaipur and The Leela Palace Bengaluru will now form a part of Beyond Green, a global portfolio that represents sustainability leadership based upon action and impact.

Environmental sensitivity, responsible consumption, and resource efficiency has helped steer The Leela's sustainability efforts. The Leela Palace Bengaluru is now powered majorly by renewable energy with 90% of the Palace running on wind energy. The Leela Palace Udaipur recently received the SEEMS Platinum, National Energy Management Award and is the only hotel to ply EV boats on Lake Pichola. The Leela continues to make significant investments to integrate sustainable practices and create positive value for each of its stakeholders, thereby contributing to building a circular economy and nurturing communities in locations where it operates. While promoting conscious luxury and providing meaningful and immersive experiences, The Leela, remains true to its philosophy of "Atithi Devo Bhava – Guest is God, placing the guest at the centre of everything they do."

Beyond Green was created to provide a more purposeful way to explore the world where good guests meet good hosts, presenting genuine hospitality by the people for the planet. Committed to building a better and brighter future for people and the planet, Beyond Green offers travellers a curated way to discover, plan, and enjoy adventures that align with their responsible travel values and aspirations. Each of the singular properties represented within the brand's global portfolio are a true inspiration in travel with authentic and innovative design, unsurpassed guest service, and an array of experiences that inspire personal renewal, wellness, learning, and adventure in some of the most unique destinations in the world, all wrapped together with a deep commitment to sustainable tourism best practices.

As members of Beyond Green, both The Leela Palace Bengaluru and The Leela Palace Udaipur are dedicated to deliver on the three pillars of sustainable tourism – environmentally sound, socially responsible practices that go beyond the basics; protection of cultural heritage, and the communities that upholds these – while also adhering to more than 50 sustainability indicators that align with global sustainable tourism criteria and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

Commenting on the association, Mr. Anuraag Bhatnagar, Chief Executive Officer, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts said, "The Leela has always demonstrated its commitment towards environmental conservation and sustainability. With two of our hotels joining Beyond Green, we are delighted to further strengthen our partnership with Preferred Hotels & Resorts and reiterate our commitment towards a greener, cleaner, and a more sustainable future. We see this as a convergence of two likeminded brands that are redefining the future of travel, as more and more travellers today seek fulfilling experiences in harmony with nature and their sociocultural surroundings and gravitate towards brands that demonstrate impact through action."

Lindsey Ueberroth, CEO, Preferred Travel Group said, "As one of the world's most awarded luxury hotel companies, we are thrilled to celebrate 15 years of partnership with The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, and we are proud to share a joint vision of providing unparalleled hospitality to the world's most discerning travellers. Looking ahead, we are thrilled to welcome The Leela Palace Udaipur and The Leela Palace Bengaluru to Beyond Green and are proud to be their partner in their sustainability leadership."

Saurabh Rai, EVP, Preferred Hotels & Resorts commented, "Our partnership with The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts has grown from strength to strength over the past 15 years, with a threefold increase to 12 iconic properties across the country. We tremendously value our partnership and friendship with likeminded business leadership at Leela with their unwavering commitment to experiential luxury, design and innovation. As we continue to welcome new exciting destinations into our partnership portfolio, we are committed to delivering strong international business performance and support to our partners across key segments."

For more information on The Leela sustainability initiatives, please visit www.theleela.com/sustainability. For more information on Preferred Hotels log on to www.preferredhotels.com. And for Beyond Green please visit www.StayBeyondGreen.com.

About The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts

Headquartered in Mumbai, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts is owned by a Brookfield Asset Management-sponsored private real estate fund and operates eleven award-winning properties in major cities and leisure destinations across India. These include the flagship hotel in the capital city of New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Udaipur, Jaipur, Gurugram, East Delhi, Mumbai, Gandhinagar and now Kovalam. The Leela celebrates each hotel through its unique location, art, culture and cuisine with thoughtful services, celebratory rituals, and immersive experiences. The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts was voted the World's Best Hotel Brand twice in a row by Travel + Leisure, USA, World's Best Awards Survey, 2020 and 2021. The brand is well poised to embrace the next phase in its growth trajectory with upcoming projects which includes a leisure resort in Ashtamudi in Kerala. An epitome of true Indian luxury hospitality, The Leela is committed to providing guests with unforgettable stays in settings that capture the essence of India. The brand has a marketing alliance with US-based Preferred Hotels & Resorts and is a member of the Global Hotel Alliance.

About Preferred Hotels & Resorts

Preferred Hotels & Resorts is the world's largest independent hotel brand, representing more than 650 distinctive hotels, resorts, residences, and unique hotel groups across 80 countries. Through its five global collections, Preferred Hotels & Resorts connects discerning travelers to the singular luxury hospitality experience that meets their life and style preferences for each occasion. Every property within the portfolio maintains the high-quality standards and unparalleled service levels required by the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Integrated Quality Assurance Program. The I Prefer™ Hotel Rewards program, Preferred Residences℠, Preferred Pride℠, and Preferred Golf™ offer valuable benefits for travelers seeking a unique experience. For more information, visit PreferredHotels.com .

About Beyond Green

Guided by a passion to embrace travel as a force for good, Beyond Green is a global portfolio of hotels, resorts, and lodges that exemplify sustainability leadership. To create a more purposeful way to explore the world where good guests meet good hosts, Beyond Green has curated a unique portfolio of properties based on their commitment to deliver on the three pillars of sustainable tourism: environmentally friendly practices that go beyond the basics; protection of natural and cultural heritage; and contribution to the social and economic wellbeing of local communities. To be considered for membership in Beyond Green, a property is vetted according to more than 50 sustainability indicators that align with global sustainable tourism standards and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Owned and operated by Preferred Hotel Group – the family-owned company that manages and operates other hospitality brands including Preferred Hotels & Resorts, Historic Hotels of America, and Historic Hotels Worldwide – Beyond Green ushers in a new way to experience genuine hospitality by the people for the planet. For more information, visit www.StayBeyondGreen.com .

