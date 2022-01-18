The Lawyer Names London Disputes Head Dorothy Cory-Wright to its Hot 100

LONDON, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dorothy Cory-Wright , Dechert LLP's London Head of Disputes, has been named to The Lawyer's prestigious "Hot 100" listing of notable UK-based lawyers. Honorees are selected for making a significant contribution to the profession in the previous year.

In January 2021, just three years after joining Dechert's London office, Ms. Cory-Wright was invited to join the firm's London Management Committee. The invitation was extended in recognition of her long experience in the practice of litigation in London and beyond, her management of City law firms and her career-long commitment to diversity, including her support of Dechert's Global Women's Initiative.

Since she took up the management role alongside partners Gus Black, Jason Butwick and Christopher Field, the London committee has delivered and rolled out a number of important new initiatives.

In tandem, Ms. Cory-Wright also led the team working on Dame Elizabeth Gloster's independent investigation into the Financial Conduct Authority's regulation and oversight of failed mini-bond issuer London Capital & Finance. The knowledge and experience of high-profile investigations and contentious regulatory matters held by Ms. Cory-Wright and her team were key to the outcome of the investigation, which sparked significant changes in the UK's regulation of investment managers.

