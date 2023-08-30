The Lab Automation Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 15% by 2035, claims Roots Analysis

Owing to the advanced features and cost-saving potential of automation, stakeholders in the healthcare industry are adopting lab automation systems in order to get precise results and reduce deviations occurring due to manual handling

LONDON, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of "Lab Automation Market, 2023-2035" report to its list of offerings.

The diverse applications of lab automation systems, including advanced data management, high reproducibility and increased productivity in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, have allowed the researchers to focus on more complex tasks. As a result, several stakeholders have been engaged in the manufacturing of user-friendly, controlled and automated instruments that can be customized as per the needs of the laboratory.

Key Market Insights

Around 350 companies claim to manufacture lab automation systems, globally

The market landscape is highly distributed, with 36% of the stakeholders headquartered in Europe, followed by firms based in North America (33%), and Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (31%). Further, the current market is dominated by the presence of mid-sized players (51-500 employees), representing around 35% of the total manufacturers.

More than 90% players claim to manufacture instruments for the pre-analytical stage of automation

Close to 50% of the lab automation instrument manufacturers are focused on automated liquid handling systems, followed by companies manufacturing automated assay systems (48%) and automated nucleic acid extraction systems (37%). It is worth mentioning that 13% of the players claim to be one-stop shops, manufacturing instruments for total lab automation.

Partnership activity within this domain has increased at a CAGR of ~25%, between 2018 and 2022

More than 60% of the deals were signed post-2020, with the maximum partnership activity being reported in 2022. Further, acquisitions emerged as the most common type of partnership model adopted by lab automation system manufacturers, representing 22% of the total deals, followed by product development agreements (17%).

Over 6,200 patents related to lab automation in the healthcare industry have been filed / granted, since 2018

Close to 80% of the total patents were filed / granted in Asia-Pacific, highlighting the active innovation focused efforts ongoing in the region. Further, both industry as well as non-industry, players are active in patent filing activity for various lab automation instruments.

North America and Europe are anticipated to capture a larger share (~65%) of the market by 2035

The current market is expected to be primarily driven by the pre-analytical stage of automation (46%) and this trend is unlikely to change in the future as well. Further, in terms of end users, the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries are anticipated to dominate the market, capturing over 50% of the market share in 2035.

Key Questions Answered

What is lab automation?

What is an automated liquid handling system? What are examples of liquid handling systems?

How many players are currently involved in the development of lab automation systems?

Which are the top players in the lab automation market?

What is the global market size of the lab automation market?

What is the growth rate of the lab automation market?

Which region is likely to hold the largest share in the lab automation market?

What is the market share of automated liquid handling systems?

What are the factors driving the lab automation market?

The financial opportunity within the lab automation market has been analysed across the following segments:

Stage of Automation

Pre-analytical



Analytical



Post-analytical



Total Lab Automation

Type of Lab Automation Instrument

Automated Liquid Handling Systems



Automated Microplate Readers



Automated Sampling Systems



Analyzers



Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (ASRS)



Other Instruments

End-user

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies



Research and Diagnostic Laboratories



Other End-users

Key Geographical Regions

North America



Europe



Asia-Pacific



Middle East and North Africa

and

Latin America

The opinions and insights presented in the report were influenced by discussions held with senior stakeholders in the industry. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews and surveys held with the following experts:

Barcella Mauro (Chief Executive Officer, A.S.T. Biomedical)

Shai Kaplan (Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer, SciRobotics)

(Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer, SciRobotics) Patrick Widler (Chief Commercial Officer, HSE)

(Chief Commercial Officer, HSE) Dimitris Kyriakou (Project Manager and Business Development, Efevre Tech)

(Project Manager and Business Development, Efevre Tech) Abiodun Sina-Olulana (Production and Supply Management Lead, Africa Medical Supplies Platform)

Daniel von Sierakowski (Account Manager, Inheco)

(Account Manager, Inheco) Mayookh Sengupta (Sales Manager, LabWare)

Anonymous (Berthold Technologies)

The report also includes detailed profiles of the key players (listed below) engaged in the manufacturing of lab automation systems; each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), details on the product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

Abbott

Anton Paar

BD

Beckman Coulter

ERWEKA

Leuze

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Pall Corporation

PerkinElmer

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthineers

SYSTAG

