The Korea New & Renewable Energy Association, to hold Korea Renewable Energy Online Exhibition

The exhibitors at KOREE do not only include renewable energy product manufacturers, project developers, and constructors but also cover a range of renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, bio, and hydrogen power.

This online exhibition platform is expected to help exhibitors tide over difficulties in finding and connecting to new buyers overseas amidst the international travel restrictions forced by the COVID-19 pandemic last year and serve as a breakthrough for the stagnant export market. As the organizer of the exhibition, the Korea New & Renewable Energy Association aims to help the exhibitors prepare themselves for the post-COVID days by equipping themselves with contactless marketing capabilities.

