The Jersey Race Club Announces Three-Year Sponsorship Deal with CoinShares

SAINT HELIER, Jersey, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jersey Race Club ("JRC") have signed a major sponsorship contract with digital asset investment firm CoinShares. As long-standing residents of Jersey, CoinShares is committed to supporting the JRC and ensuring its continued legacy as part of social and sporting life in Jersey.

The sponsorship will span three years and the JRC racecourse will be called "CoinShares Les Landes Racecourse". The firm will also sponsor The Jersey Derby, the most prestigious race on the Jersey Racing calendar which is run each July.

Having had to cancel all nine meetings in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic, the club was facing a financial loss. A fund-raising drive was launched, part of which was to look for new sponsorship opportunities and ways to make the club financially stable.

JRC President Bunny Roberts commented: "The JRC are delighted to have signed this partnership with a company that is keen to support the sport of horse racing on the island. This is a tremendous deal which enables us to plan for the longer term. We wish to thank CoinShares for their magnificent backing towards the club. Their generous contribution means we can now look forward to restarting horse racing, which we hope will be on the ever-popular Easter Monday meeting, on 5th April 2021."

CS Chief Executive Officer Jean-Marie Mognetti added: "The Jersey Race Club dates back to 1832 and racing has continued in one form or another with the exception of the two world wars and the 2020 season. Since 2008, CoinShares founders and employees have been part of island life here in Jersey, and fantastic memories have been created at Les Landes by generations of locals and visitors alike. We are thrilled to support the JRC, a Jersey institution, and to feel the ground vibrate again as we continue the legacy of racing on the island."

CoinShares is Europe's largest digital asset investment firm, managing over $2 billion assets on behalf of a global client base. Our mission is to expand access to the digital asset ecosystem by pioneering new financial products and services that provide investors with trust and transparency when accessing this new asset class. Visit www.coinshares.com for more information.

