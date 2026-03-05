The Jeanne & Paul Penthouse Suite, the rebirth of Madame's living quarters

NICE, France, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In June 2025, Le Negresco, a landmark on Nice's Promenade des Anglais, unveiled one of its most ambitious projects: the transformation of its sixth floor, formerly Jeanne Augier's private apartments, into a magnificent 400 m² suite, the Jeanne & Paul Penthouse Suite. More than a mere tribute, this metamorphosis, making the crowning achievement of Le Negresco, subtly epitomizes the very essence of its history. By reimagining the sixth floor, it celebrates the hotel's soul and its visionary spirit.

A Voyage between Dream and Reality

Jeanne & Paul Penthouse Suite © Grégoire Gardette (PRNewsfoto/Hotel Le Negresco)

Orchestrated by architect and designer Jean-Philippe Nuel, who also conceived the splendid N Le Spa, the renovation combines heritage and modernity.

Suspended between the sky and the sea, this 400-metre showcase offers a breathtaking 180-degree view of the Baie des Anges. Beneath the iconic dome, the salon unfolds in all its splendour, providing the perfect venue for entertainment and reflection. The tailor-made furniture by Maison Duvivier illustrates the excellence of French know-how.

The space is organised into two complementary areas: the Paul Suite, intimate and uncluttered, designed as an elegant junior suite; and the Jeanne Suite, larger, with a light-filled bedroom, a tranquil library, and an office area with state-of-the-art amenities. Noble materials – Carrara marble, precious woods – sit side by side with fabrics by Lelièvre certified Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant (EPV), and Pierre Frey, reflecting a commitment to craftsmen and houses of excellence.

The artworks from Jeanne Augier's personal collection reinforce the artistic roots of the venue. Outside, three private terraces totaling 200 m² and a hot tub extend the experience overlooking the Mediterranean.

A Stage for Extraordinary Moments

The Jeanne & Paul Suite is transformed into a living canvas, welcoming each guest's story and hosting exclusive private events, intimate gatherings, or film shoots. An exclusive kitchen allows you to savour bespoke creations devised by private chefs, adding an exceptional gastronomic dimension.

The Dawn of a new era

This project is part of the extensive renovation programme launched in 2020, carried out under the supervision of the Architectes des Bâtiments de France.

Faithful to its heritage while reinventing itself, Le Negresco affirms the continuity of its legend.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2923320/Jeanne_and_Paul_Penthouse_Suite.jpg

Contact:

communicationmedia@lenegresco.com