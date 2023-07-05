The international model Nieves Álvarez has become the image of the new campaign, directed by the creative agency Hello Think, to pro-mote thermal tourism in the Province of Ourense

MADRID, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The international model Nieves Álvarez has become the image of the new campaign to promote thermal tourism in the Province of Ourense.



The environment of the Miño river, the Monterrei Fortress, the open-air thermal baths of Prexigüeiro and Outariz or the Roman Ruins of Aquis Querquennis were some of the natural and thermal enclaves chosen for a recording and photography session that took place recently.

Hello Think and Nieves Alvarez Nieves Álvarez dresses fashionably the thermal tourism of the Province of Ourense, (Galicia-España)

The campaign, directed by the creative agency Hello Think and photographed and filmed by one of the most important photographers of the national fashion scene, Mario Sierra, was joined by the styling of Fran Marto, who added Galician fashion to the project through some of the most famous designers of the province and referents not only of national but international fashion such as Roberto Verino, Adolfo Domínguez or Purificación García.

"It seems incredible that we are just over two hours away from the centre of Madrid by AVE. Ourense is the great unknown and yet, in its province hides not only a wonderful offer of thermal tourism but also a unique natural, architectural and historical wealth that is worth knowing without haste" says the model, businesswoman and presenter.

Thermal waters in Ourense

Although it is still little known, Ourense treasures the privilege of being one of the places in Europe with the highest concentration of thermal waters, including the curiosity of having some of the hot springs, curiously, the hottest on the continent.

Historic thermal baths, pools in the middle of nature, small spas inspired by oriental tradition... beneath the capital, in reality, there is a veritable ocean of rainwater that is stored in tanks and which ends up gushing out loaded with properties and minerals with a flow of up to 4 million litres a day.

The campaign, of which Nieves Álvarez becomes the image, seeks precisely to publicise this singularity of Orense, putting on the map one of the most beneficial natural riches for the health of our country.

The launch of this campaign is scheduled for next October, and as Angel Tapia, CEO of INORDE, explains, "we have been working on this idea for a long time. From the beginning our intention was to create content of great beauty and quality".

This campaign is included in the Tourism Sustainability Plan in Ourense Termal, promoted by the Diputación de Ourense and in which it is intended to represent the rural thermal municipalities throughout the province thanks to a budget provided by the Secretary of State for Tourism, the Axencia de Turismo de Galicia and the Diputación de Ourense itself.

